Is Super 6 set for a hat-trick of £250,000 winners?

Like London buses, you wait so long for one winner, and two come at once! Bristol Rovers host Carlisle while Bradford visit Newport in two of this week's selected games; Play Super 6 for free, entries by 3pm Saturday

By Billy Lumsden

Thursday 7 October 2021 15:33, UK

Jeff Stelling - Super Six

Could Super 6 be on for a hat-trick?

That's right, £500,000 has been given away by the free-to-play game in the last two weeks, with two winners taking home a quarter of a million pounds in the last two Saturdays.

This week could be more tricky, as Jeff Stelling's favourite team Hartlepool feature in this week's round, welcoming the visit of Northampton.

This, alongside five other EFL League two fixtures, stand between you and the £250,000, and a third winner in as many weeks.

As ever, the game is completely free to play, and entries must be in by 3pm on Saturday, October 9.

  • Bristol Rovers vs Carlisle
  • Newport vs Bradford
  • Hartlepool vs Northampton
  • Walsall vs Salford City
  • Barrow vs Leyton Orient
  • Harrogate vs Scunthorpe
