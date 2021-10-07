Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas should be dismissed, court recommends

Kathryn Mayorga alleged that Cristiano Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in the summer of 2009; Ronaldo has denied these claims; a Nevada judge blamed Mayorga's lawyers for basing the case on leaked and stolen documents

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied all the allegations made by Kathryn Mayorga

A federal magistrate judge in Nevada is siding with Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.

In a recommendation to the judge hearing the case, Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts on Wednesday blamed Kathryn Mayorga's attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for basing the case on leaked and stolen documents that Albregts said were privileged communications between Ronaldo and his lawyers.

"Dismissing Mayorga's case for the inappropriate conduct of her attorney is a harsh result," Albregts wrote in his recommendation to US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey.

"But it is, unfortunately, the only appropriate sanction to ensure the integrity of the judicial process."

A date for Dorsey to take up Albregts' recommendation was not immediately set.

"Stovall has acted in bad faith to his client's - and his profession's - detriment," Albregts decided.

Stovall and other attorneys in his office did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages about Albregts' order.

Ronaldo's attorney in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, said: "We are pleased with the Court's detailed review of this matter and its willingness to justly apply the law to the facts and recommend dismissal of the civil case against Mr Ronaldo."

Albregts noted the court made no decision that Ronaldo committed a crime and found no evidence his attorneys and representatives intimidated Mayorga or impeded law enforcement when Mayorga dropped criminal charges and finalised the $375,000 confidential settlement in August 2010.