Ballon d'Or: Fran Kirby and Ellen White nominated for women's prize

England stars Fran Kirby and Ellen White, plus a host of Women's Super League players, are on the list of nominations for the Ballon d'Or.

A total of 20 players have been nominated, including four members of the Barcelona team which secured victory in the Women's Champions League last season and another - Irene Paredes - who has since joined the all-conquering Catalan side.

But there was no place on the list for the reigning champion, USA superstar Megan Rapinoe, who took the prize when it was last handed out in 2019.

Losing Champions League finalists Chelsea also have five players on the list - Magdalena Eriksson, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, Jessie Fleming and Kirby.

As well as Man City striker White, one of the stars for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics, there was also a nomination for one of the Women's Super League's most-feared strikers in Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema.

Nominees: