Ballon d'Or: Fran Kirby and Ellen White nominated for women's prize

A total of 20 players have been nominated for the Women's Ballon d'Or; England stars Fran Kirby and Ellen White are in; Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder and Jessie Fleming all included, Megan Rapinoe misses out

Friday 8 October 2021 18:43, UK

Ellen White scored twice as Team GB beat New Zealand
Image: Ellen White is among the nominees for the women's Ballon d'Or

England stars Fran Kirby and Ellen White, plus a host of Women's Super League players, are on the list of nominations for the Ballon d'Or.

A total of 20 players have been nominated, including four members of the Barcelona team which secured victory in the Women's Champions League last season and another - Irene Paredes - who has since joined the all-conquering Catalan side.

But there was no place on the list for the reigning champion, USA superstar Megan Rapinoe, who took the prize when it was last handed out in 2019.

Losing Champions League finalists Chelsea also have five players on the list - Magdalena Eriksson, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, Jessie Fleming and Kirby.

As well as Man City striker White, one of the stars for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics, there was also a nomination for one of the Women's Super League's most-feared strikers in Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema.

Trending

Nominees:

  • Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
  • Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)
  • Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)
  • Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
  • Stina Blackstenius (BK Hacken)
  • Wendie Renard (Lyon)
  • Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)
  • Pernille Harder (Chelsea)
  • Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
  • Sandra Panos (Barcelona)
  • Lieke Martens (Barcelona)
  • Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)
  • Irene Paredes (Barcelona)
  • Ashley Lawrence (PSG)
  • Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)
  • Ellen White (Man City)
  • Christiane Endler (Lyon)
  • Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
  • Fran Kirby (Chelsea)
  • Kaddiatou Diani (PSG)
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema