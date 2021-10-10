Georgia Stanway: Man City forward reveals online abuse following red card against Manchester United

Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway says she was abused on social media after being sent off during Saturday's Women's Super League draw against Manchester United.

Stanway, 22, was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Leah Galton during the first half of the 2-2 draw, which saw City end a run of three successive league defeats.

The England international posted a message on social media apologising for the tackle, but said it was unacceptable that she had received abuse.

"I made a mistake and hope everyone can accept my apology but I shouldn't have to log into social media and find myself subjected to all sorts of abusive messages," Stanway wrote.

"Remember we are all human and mistakes happen."

The result left City ninth in the WSL.

