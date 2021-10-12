Diogo Jota: Liverpool forward returns home early from international duty due to muscle injury

Diogo Jota is a doubt for Liverpool's trip to Watford on Saturday after he was sent home early from international duty.
The 24-year-old returned to Merseyside before Portugal's World Cup Qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday.
He had not trained with the squad since being left out of the weekend friendly win over Qatar due to a muscle injury.
The Portuguese Football Federation said: "Diogo Jota was dismissed by the national team manager Fernando Santos, after being considered unavailable by the FPF Health and Performance Unit to face Luxembourg, in a meeting to be held this Tuesday.
"The Liverpool player, who has already left the stage of the national team, has done conditioning work since the beginning of the international break, having also missed the match against Qatar."
Liverpool's match at Vicarage Road could also see them line up without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho.
They are not due to arrive back in England from Brazil duty until late on Friday.