EFL highlights and round-up: Bournemouth, Sunderland win

Bournemouth extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table to six points after a narrow 1-0 win at Stoke City.

Dominic Solanke's goal at the bet365 Stadium was enough for the Cherries, who are still unbeaten after 13 games, moving them clear of their nearest rivals West Brom - who play on Wednesday night.

QPR are up to fifth after a late 1-0 victory over Blackburn, sealed by Ilias Chair at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Luton fought back twice to earn a 2-2 draw at Derby, while Jake Cooper's late strike for Millwall earned them a 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

Nottingham Forest moved into the top half of the table after Lyle Taylor's late double sealed a 2-1 victory at Bristol City, whose poor run at home continued.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth remained top of Sky Bet League One after an emphatic 3-0 victory over Bolton at Home Park.

Goals from Brendan Galloway, Conor Grant and Ryan Broom steered Argyle to victory, and they remain a point clear of Sunderland, although the Black Cats moved up to second after a 4-0 thumping of Crewe. Although they do have two games in hand on the leaders.

Wycombe dropped to third after they were held to a goalless draw at Rotherham, and Wigan dropped to fourth after they threw away a lead to lose 2-1 at home to MK Dons.

Burton climbed to seventh after a narrow 1-0 win at Fleetwood, and Oxford beat Shrewsbury 2-0 - even in the absence of manager Karl Robinson - to rise to eighth.

Sheffield Wednesday are ninth after earning a late 1-1 draw at Cambridge, and Accrington are 10th after they saw off struggling Charlton 3-2 at The Valley.

Cheltenham moved into the top half after a 3-1 win over Morecambe.

Elsewhere, there was an emphatic 4-0 win for Ipswich at Portsmouth, AFC Wimbledon won 1-0 at Lincoln, and Gillingham beat Doncaster 1-0.

Sky Bet League Two

League Two leaders Forest Green maintained a four-point advantage at the top of the table despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Leyton Orient.

Matty Stevens gave Rovers the lead with 22 minutes to play, but Ruel Sotiriou earned a share of the spoils for Kenny Jackett's men when he levelled eight minutes later.

Meanwhile, second-placed Harrogate kept up the pace - and extended their unbeaten home run - with a 2-2 draw against Tranmere and Swindon climbed to third with a narrow 2-1 victory over upwardly-mobile Sutton.

There was drama at the Jobserve Community Stadium as Colchester ended the game with 10 men and Bristol Rovers ended with nine in a 1-1 draw, while in South Wales, Newport saw two players dismissed yet still managed a 2-2 draw with Carlisle.

Exeter moved into the play-off places after coming from behind to beat 10-man Crawley 3-1, courtesy of three second half goals and Northampton ensured they joined them in the top seven with an emphatic 3-0 win over struggling Stevenage.

Hartlepool broke their away duck with a 3-1 win at Bradford, Scunthorpe were denied a much-needed win in a 1-1 draw with Barrow and Mansfield rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Port Vale.

Elsewhere, lowly Oldham were beaten 3-1 by Walsall and the first derby meeting between Salford and Rochdale ended in a goalless draw at the Peninsula Stadium.