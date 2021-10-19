Football Association of Wales and Welsh Government team up to tackle online hate and misogyny

A new initiative entitled 'Tackling Online Misogyny' will see the Football Association of Wales and the Welsh Government work to tackle the issue of online hate; Jeremy Miles MS, Minister for Education and Welsh Language: "Abuse, hate and harassment of women must not be tolerated"

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) is teaming up with the Welsh Government to tackle online hate towards girls and women.

Educational resources, which aim to highlight the negative impacts of hate speech, misogyny, abuse and discrimination, centres around a new film featuring several Wales internationals.

'Tackling Online Misogyny' has been developed by online safety experts and is designed to support teachers and practitioners as they deliver lessons on the issue.

The campaign video features Wales' most-capped player Jess Fishlock, who said: "It was heartbreaking last year seeing the misogynistic abuse aimed at footballers from the league who were playing purely for their love of the game.

Image: Wales' Jess Fishlock features in the campaign video

"Trying to put someone down because of something they love, is not big, smart or funny.

"I always say that people should think about how the person receiving the abuse could be affected before sharing and I'm glad to have worked with my Cymru team-mates and the FAW to further educate others on what is and isn't acceptable online."

Both the FAW and Welsh Government have reiterated the belief that education remains crucial in helping to combat online hate.

Issues raised include understanding the importance of mutual respect between girls and boys, the dangers of 'toxic masculinity' and the role that it plays in encouraging online hate.

Image: Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language, and the Welsh Government have also backed the campaign

Jeremy Miles MS, Minister for Education and Welsh Language, added: "Abuse, hate and harassment of women, whether it takes place online or offline, must not be tolerated and we will do everything we can to tackle it.

"A key part of dealing with online misogyny is to make sure that there are resources to support these important conversations to take place.

"It is vital to provide learners with opportunities to learn about their rights and the rights of others, as well as the impact of such abuse and the harm it causes.

"Importantly, the resources raise awareness of how to safely challenge online abuse, so that we can all play a part in making the internet a safer place.

"I'm very pleased we're able to work alongside FAW to not just highlight online hate against women, but to tackle it."

