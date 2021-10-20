Bayern Munich hit four late goals to thrash Benfica - Champions League round-up

Bayern Munich hit Benfica with four late goals to seal an emphatic win in Portugal.

Leroy Sane broke the deadlock after 70 minutes before an Everton Soares own goal and strikes from Robert Lewandowski and Sane once more saw the German club surge away at the top of Group E.

Meanwhile, Barcelona gained their first win in the competition this season after Gerard Pique netted in a 1-0 victory against Dynamo Kiev at the Nou Camp.

Group F: Villarreal ease past young Boys

Image: Villarreal eased to victory in Austria

Villarreal eased to a 4-1 win at Young Boys.

Yeremi Pino and Gerard Moreno gave the visitors a comfortable half-time lead which they held until the 77th minute when Meschack Elia pulled a goal back.

A tense finish was threatened but it did not materialise for the Spanish side, who restored their two-goal cushion with further goals from substitutes Alberto Moreno and Samuel Chukwueze late on.

The other game in the group saw Cristiano Ronaldo secured Manchester United a thrilling 3-2 victory in a breathless Champions League clash with Atalanta.

The victory provided a much-needed shot in the arm for United, who moved top of Group F and welcome rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Group G: Salzburg pull clear at top

Image: Rasmus Kristensen of RB Salzburg celebrates after winning against Wolfsburg

Red Bull Salzburg pulled clear at the top of Group G with a 3-1 home win against Wolfsburg. Lukas Nmecha cancelled out Karim Adeyemi's opener for the hosts before a second-half double from Noah Okafor gave Red Bull their second group win.

Sevilla are second behind the Austrian champions after drawing 0-0 with Lille in France.

Group H: Juve stay top

Image: Juventus stayed top of Group H

Juventus stayed top of Group H after Dejan Kulusevski's 86th-minute header gave them a 1-0 win against Zenit St Petersburg in Russia.

Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner limped out of Chelsea's 4-0 win over Malmo to deal the Blues a fresh set of injury concerns.

Jorginho converted two penalties, while Andreas Christensen and Kai Havertz laid on classy finishes - but Chelsea's new injuries still grabbed the greatest attention.

Lukaku hobbled off in clear pain with a suspected ankle problem, while Werner appeared to pick up a hamstring issue as the Blues claimed their second win in Group H.