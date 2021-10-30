EFL highlights and round-up: Fulham beat WBA; Plymouth win

Aleksandar Mitrovic hit a hat-trick as Fulham claimed a 3-0 win over West Brom at Craven Cottage in a game that ended with both teams reduced to 10 men.

The result means Fulham opened up a four-point gap to third-placed Albion, who were forced to count the cost of a contentious penalty decision and a mistake by Robert Snodgrass that gifted the Cottagers a two-goal half-time lead.

The visitors were also unhappy with the decision to send off wing-back Darnell Furlong in the 70th minute, with Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo also collecting a red card in the 85th minute.

Mitrovic took full advantage of the chances that came his way, wrapping up his second treble of the season in the 82nd minute as he scored for the fourth successive match.

Fourth-placed Coventry beat Hull 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Matt Godden, and Huddersfield climbed to fifth after Jonathan Hogg's late header sank Millwall 1-0.

There was a remarkable game at the Bet365 Stadium as Stoke let a 3-0 lead slip in a 3-3 draw with managerless Cardiff.

Jacob Brown put the hosts ahead after 10 minutes and Steven Fletcher grabbed a goal in each half to put them in control.

But three goals in five minutes hauled Cardiff level. Rubin Colwill pulled one back in the 66th minute, Mark Harris added a second and Kieffer Moore struck a minute later to complete the fightback.

Bristol City won their first home game since January 26.

Andi Weimann's double was enough to give them a 2-1 victory and all three points against lowly Barnsley, who opened the scoring through Leya Iseka.

First-half goals from Jake Bidwell, Joel Piroe and Olivier Ntcham handed Swansea a 3-0 win over Peterborough.

Ben Brereton Diaz scored twice in the first 20 minutes as Blackburn beat bottom side Derby 2-1, Curtis Davies grabbing the Rams' consolation a minute from full-time.

Emil Riis celebrated his new contract at Preston with both goals in the 2-0 defeat of Luton.

Two goals in three second-half minutes from Marc Roberts and Scott Hogan gave Birmingham a 2-0 win at Middlesbrough, and Keshi Anderson's late goal secured a 1-0 victory for Blackpool at Sheffield United.

Sky Bet League One

Plymouth moved two points clear at the top of Sky Bet League One after coming from behind to stretch their unbeaten run to 15 games with a 2-1 win over Ipswich.

Goals either side of half-time from Luke Jephcott and Conor Grant turned the game in Argyle's favour after Tractor Boys defender George Edmundson gave the visitors an early lead at Home Park.

Wigan climbed into second spot courtesy of a 2-0 success over 10-man Burton.

James McClean and Curtis Tilt registered for the Latics, either side of Jonny Smith's 15th-minute red card for a raised boot.

Wycombe lost ground at the top, slipping below Wigan on goal difference after surrendering a two-goal lead in an eventful 3-3 draw at lowly Fleetwood.

Goals from Brandon Hanlan, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Sam Vokes had the Chairboys in control following Danny Andrew's opener but the hosts hit back through quick-fire second-half strikes from Joe Garner and Shayden Morris.

Rotherham leapfrogged opponents Sunderland into fourth spot after braces from Michael Smith and Freddie Lapado helped secure a thumping 5-1 success at the New York Stadium.

Ross Stewart briefly drew the Black Cats level following Smith's opener but goals from Lapado and Michael Ihiekwe set the Millers on course for victory.

Aiden McGeady's dismissal for a second bookable offence left the visitors facing an uphill task before Smith's 11th league goal this term and Lapado's second compounded a miserable afternoon for Lee Johnson's men.

Oxford complete the play-off places following a 3-1 win at home to Morecambe.

Despite missing a penalty through James Henry, goals from Steve Seddon, Mark Sykes and Matty Taylor earned the U's victory, with Cole Stockton's stunning volley proving to be a consolation for the Shrimps.

At the other end of the table, Charlton registered a second successive win under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson by thrashing fellow strugglers Doncaster 4-0.

Elliot Lee, a Conor Washington penalty, plus strikes from Jayden Stockley and Ben Purrington moved the Addicks out of the relegation zone.

Richie Wellens' Rovers have now lost all eight league away games this term and are only kept off the bottom by Crewe, who lost 4-1 at home to seventh-placed MK Dons.

Mohamed Eisa, Matt O'Riley, a Donervon Daniels own goal and Max Watters' late finish did the damage for the Dons, with Chris Long briefly drawing Alex level. Eisa also missed from the spot at Gresty Road.

Sheffield Wednesday moved up to eighth position, despite being forced to settle for a fourth consecutive draw after conceding a late equaliser at Cheltenham.

Robins defender Matty Blair redeemed himself by making it 2-2 in added time after his own goal and Chey Dunkley's header had the Owls poised for an overdue victory following Kyle Vassell's early strike.

Portsmouth picked up only a second win in 12 league outings after John Marquis claimed the only goal in a 1-0 success over Bolton at Fratton Park.

Cambridge halted a seven-match winless run thanks to Jensen Weir earning a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury hit back to draw 1-1 at Lincoln after Luke Leahy cancelled out Conor McGrandles' goal, while Gillingham versus Accrington ended goalless.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green saw their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two cut to three points after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bradford.

Andy Cook put the Bantams in front, but Rovers battled back for a point thanks to Jake Young's goal.

Port Vale closed the gap in second after a 4-1 thumping at Crawley Town. Northampton made it four wins in a row as they saw off Carlisle 3-0 in Keith Millen's first game in charge of the Cumbrians. The Cobblers are a point further back in third.

Exeter made it three wins in a row as they sit fourth, sneaking a late 2-1 win at Salford City.

Swindon are up to fifth after a comfortable 3-1 win at struggling Oldham, while Leyton Orient returned to winning ways after four straight draws with a 5-0 thrashing of Hartlepool.

Harrogate were beaten 1-0 at home by lowly Bristol Rovers, but held on to seventh spot in the table.

New Newport boss James Rowberry continued his impressive start to life with County as they hammered Stevenage 5-0.

Sutton were beaten at home 1-0 by Walsall to sit ninth, and Tranmere dropped to 11th after a 2-0 defeat at Mansfield. A vital win for the Stags to end a slump.

Elsewhere, Rochdale won 2-1 at Barrow, and Colchester beat Scunthorpe 2-1 to leave them bottom of the Football League.