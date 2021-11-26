QPR's Ilias Chair wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for October

QPR midfielder Ilias Chair is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for October, receiving 40 per cent of the public vote.

As Chair moved into space inside the Blackburn half, he considered his options. None were as inviting as going it alone, so he checked back onto his right foot and sent a searing shot into the bottom corner.

Chair said: "I saw Rob Dickie driving in like he does a lot and I knew he was going to play that reverse pass.

"I didn't see anything on, so I just curled it in. It was a nice goal, and it was the winner as well so it made it extra special."

Chair beat off competition from Sheffield United's Lys Mousset and Peterborough United's Jack Taylor.

Sky Bet League One winner: Curtis Tilt - WIGAN ATHLETIC vs Burton Albion - October 30

Wigan Athletic defender Curtis Tilt is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for October, receiving 45 per cent of the public vote.

The defender had only scored 11 goals in 202 appearances dating back to 2014 when he took aim at a bouncing ball 25 yards out. His connection was both impeccable and stunning.

Tilt said: "It's a fantastic personal achievement for me to win this award, although the lads keep telling me it was a clearance!

"As soon as it fell to me and I hit it that cleanly, I knew it was going in the back of the net. The goal helped us to get the win against Burton, so this award is a nice way to round it all off.

"It's great to have the trophy in my hand and it will proudly go up on the mantlepiece at home somewhere. I'd like to thank everyone who voted for me to win the award - I'm extremely grateful for the support."

Tilt beat off competition from Accrington Stanley's Harry Pell and Cambridge United's Jack Iredale.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Theo Robinson - Swindon Town vs BRADFORD CITY - October 23

Bradford City striker Theo Robinson is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for October, receiving 53 per cent of the public vote.

One touch was all Robinson, playing for his 16th career club, needed to size up an exquisite, whipped curler from the angle of the area up and over Swindon 'keeper Jojo Wollacott.

Robinson said: "It was a really special goal and a great way to score my first for Bradford City. It felt really good, and was the second time I have been to Swindon and scored a worldie!

"The ball was played to me and I just put my head down and hit the target. Thankfully, it ended up in the top corner but, for us, it was all about the three points.

"It was great to be able to share that moment with our travelling supporters on the day, and I want to thank everyone who voted for me and helped me win this award."

Robinson beat off competition from Newport County's Courtney Baker-Richardson and Forest Green Rovers' Nicky Cadden.