Football Black List 2021 celebrates Marcus Rashford, Nuno Espirito Santo, Ivan Toney and Nikita Parris

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been included on the Football Black List for a second consecutive year.
He is joined on the 2021 list - which celebrates positive influencers from the Black community in the sport - by Brentford's Ivan Toney, and Arsenal Women's Nikita Parris.
The Football Black List was founded by Rodney Hinds and Leon Mann in 2008 and members are selected by an expert panel from the Black community and football industry.
Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore were recognised in the coaching and management section, alongside Manchester United's head of player development Justin Cochrane.
Sky Sports News presenter Ade Oladipo was included in the media category with former Arsenal Women defender Alex Scott, who now presents Football Focus on the BBC.
Leon Mann MBE, co-founder of the Football Black List, said: "Black excellence in football is regularly talked about on the pitch - and we want to help highlight the contribution of Black leaders off the field in the sport, too.
"This list of influential game changers is a snapshot of the contribution Black communities are making to football. Those named today join an illustrious group who have featured on the list over the last decade - including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Ian Wright, Hope Powell, Rio Ferdinand, Herman Ouseley and Rachel Yankey."
Football Black List 2021 in full
Players Off The Pitch
Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women
Cyrus Christie, Fulham
Ivan Toney, Brentford
Marcus Rashford, Manchester United and England
Nikita Parris, Arsenal Women and England
Administration
Dayne Matthieu, head of safeguarding and welfare, Tottenham Hotspur
Fleur Robinson, chief executive, Wrexham
Paul Monekosso Cleal, equality advisor, Premier League
Sarah Ebanja, chief executive, Tottenham Hotspur Foundation
Steve Smithies, chief executive, Cheshire FA
Coaching and Management
Darren Moore, manager, Sheffield Wednesday
Justin Cochrane, head of player development, Manchester United
Nuno Espirito Santo, manager, Tottenham Hotspur
Paul Hall, Under-23 head coach, QPR; assistant manager, Jamaica
William Boye, chairman and manager, Ashford Town Women and Girls' FC
Commercial
Claudia Wilmot, operations director, Leaders in Sport
Gus Hurdle, executive producer, EA Sports
Javan Odegah, strategic account executive, Leaders in Sport
Remmie Williams, commercial manager, the FA
Simbi Sonuga, senior account manager, Octagon
Community and Grassroots
Andrew Laylor, school partnership officer - Manchester United Foundation
Aneequa Prescod-Wright, coach, Hackney Laces FC
Billy Grant, England fan/podcast/blogger, Beesotted
Jawahir Roble, football coach and referee, Jason Roberts Foundation
Patsy Andrews, grassroots referee, the FA
LGBTQ+
Amy Allard-Dunbar, youth panel education officer, Football v Homophobia
Media
Ade Oladipo, presenter, DAZN/talkSPORT/Sky Sports
Alex Scott, presenter, Football Focus
Andrew Spence, series producer, Unedited
Fadumo Olow, social media sports editor, The Telegraph
Helen Campbell, multi-camera director, Premier League Productions
Practitioners
Aji Ajibola, referee, FA Council
Daniel Mills, educator, Show Racism the Red Card
Drew Christie, chair, BCOMS
Jackie Ferdinand, director of safeguarding & inclusion, West Ham United
Liz Ward, director of programmes, Stonewall
Ones To Watch
Ajani Pile-Gray, creative director, 3LanceMedia
Jamie Dapaah, equality, diversity and inclusion executive, Fulham FC
Kyle Walker, presenter and reporter, Sky Sports News
Lauren Ferdinand, team assistant, Refresh Sports
Liam Loftus, presenter/content creator, BBC Sport
Rhys Denton, youth coach, Reading FC
Richard Amofa, editor, The Athletic
Sian Marie Fitzpatrick, youth mentor, head coach, manager of Millwall Academy and The Wall
Susan Fagbohun, producer, ITV Sport
Zem Clarke, graphic designer and illustrator