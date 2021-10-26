Sky Sports records highest-ever day of viewing thanks to Premier League, Formula One and ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sky Sports has recorded its highest-ever daily viewing figures as the Premier League, Formula One and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup all contributed to record-breaking numbers.

An average of 1.2m viewers tuned in to Sky Sports channels between 6am on October 24 and 2am on October 25 with a reach of over 8m.

Numbers peaked at 4.5m viewers at 5.50pm on Sunday headlined by the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Liverpool and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India vs Pakistan.

Another highlight of the day saw customers tune in for the USA Grand Prix in Austin from 8pm to see Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continue to fight for the Formula One world title.

It was a bumper day of live sport, with a Super Sunday double-header headlined by Man Utd vs Liverpool and West Ham vs Tottenham on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Sunday's football offering also included live matches from the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren vs Rangers and Bundesliga with FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen, as well as a selection of EFL highlights.

Sky Sports Cricket aired the live ICC T20 Men's World Cup starting with Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh and finishing with India vs Pakistan. Alongside this, Sky Sports Mix aired the Women's Big Bash League.

Sky Sports NFL featured the live fixtures from Week 7 with Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers.

Boxing also contributed to the unprecedented audience numbers, with Fight Night International coverage of the super-featherweight title fight between Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson from State Farm Arena in Arizona on Sky Sports Arena.

Sky Sports News covered all the headlines and breaking news through the channel's rolling editorial coverage.

Sky Sports Managing Director Jonathan Licht said: "We're proud to offer such a variety of exciting live sporting events to millions of households across the UK, delivered by award-winning production teams.

"For over 30 years, Sky Sports has brought viewers together for the unmissable moments only live sport can provide. It's great to see the appeal of live sport is stronger than ever."