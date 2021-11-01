Rangers have thanked fans for their support and tributes to Walter Smith; a cortege will pass outside Ibrox on Wednesday afternoon so fans can pay their respects to the former 'Gers manager

Walter Smith: Public memorial service for former Rangers manager to be held at Glasgow Cathedral on November 19

Rangers fans will get the chance to pay their respects to Walter Smith this week before a public memorial service is held later in the month.

The funeral cortege will pass by Ibrox Stadium this Wednesday ahead of a private service for the former Rangers, Everton, and Scotland manager.

And an invite-only public memorial service - to be screened for free on Rangers TV - will take place at Glasgow Cathedral on November 19.

Image: Rangers fans brought flags and flowers to lay outside Ibrox last week in memory of Walter Smith

A Rangers statement said: "A private, family funeral is to be held for Walter on Wednesday, November 3, prior to the public memorial. As a club, we ask this privacy is respected by all supporters, the wider public, and the media.

"It is the intention for the cortege to pass Ibrox at 3:15pm, entering from Helen Street, driving in the direction of Paisley Road West before rejoining the motorway.

"The club would like to put on record its thanks to our supporters, supporters of other clubs and the wider community for their kind words and support at this difficult time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steven Gerrard says tributes to Walter Smith have been 'very fitting' after the former Rangers manager passed away this week at the age of 73.

Smith passed away on October 26 at the age of 73 after an illness.

He remains Rangers' most successful manager after Bill Struth, leading the Ibrox club to 21 major honours during two spells in charge.

Smith's death came in the same year Rangers won their first Scottish Premiership title since his final season in charge in 2011.