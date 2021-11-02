EFL highlights and round-up: Swansea win; Sheffield Wednesday thump Sunderland

Neil Warnock's historic night turned sour as his Middlesbrough side were beaten 3-1 by Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Warnock took charge of his 1,602nd game, an English football record, and Josh Coburn's 15th-minute goal put Boro ahead.

But Luton turned the game on its head in the second half with three goals in five minutes from Sonny Bradley, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick.

Coventry missed the chance to move into the top three, going down 2-1 at home against Swansea.

The away side were two up inside 12 minutes through Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe and, although Kyle McFadzean pulled one back in the 28th minute, they could not find an equaliser.

Fifth-placed Huddersfield looked like they would take the points when Danny Ward put them in front late on at Peterborough but Jonson Clarke-Harris marked his return from suspension with the equaliser.

Birmingham were 3-0 winners against Bristol City, with Riley McGree scoring the opener in the 14th minute and Scott Hogan and Gary Gardner making sure of the points in the second half.

Benik Afobe's 71st-minute effort gave Millwall a 1-0 victory over Reading to lift them into the top eight while Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United played out a 1-1 draw.

Morgan Gibbs-White struck 12 minutes from time for the Blades but Lewis Grabban levelled matters five minutes later.

Sky Bet League One

Wigan mounted a second-half comeback to defeat Fleetwood 3-2 and move to the top of the League One table.

The Latics looked to be blowing their opportunity when Callum Morton added to Danny Andrew's early free-kick by scoring Fleetwood's second in the 52nd minute from the penalty spot.

But Callum Lang sparked a turnaround by pulling one back 10 minutes later, and 10 minutes after that Wigan led through Will Keane and Curtis Tilt.

Wigan have a one-point advantage over Plymouth while Rotherham are third after drawing 1-1 with Charlton.

The Millers led through Mikel Miller's goal just before half-time but Conor Washington levelled for the hosts in the 83rd minute.

Wycombe did have a perfect record at home in the league but that came to an end with a 4-1 defeat by Ipswich as they slipped to fourth.

The Chairboys took the lead in the 17th minute through David Wheeler but Bersant Celina's deflected effort brought Ipswich level 10 minutes later and the visitors maintained their momentum in the second half with goals from Macauley Bonne, Wes Burns and a second from Celina.

Sunderland suffered a third straight league loss, going down 3-0 to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

After their 5-1 hammering by Rotherham on Saturday, this was another chastening trip to Yorkshire, the goals coming from Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory.

Ben Worman scored his first league goal with a brilliant volley in Cambridge's 2-0 success at Morecambe. Joe Ironside completed the scoring in the 72nd minute from the penalty spot.

Lewis Freestone's early opener was cancelled out by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild in Cheltenham's 1-1 draw at Portsmouth while the league's bottom two sides, Doncaster and Crewe, also had to settle for a point apiece.

Chris Porter opened the scoring for Crewe in the 33rd minute but Joseph Olowu equalised just before half-time to keep Donny three points ahead of their fellow strugglers.