Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says back West Ham to match Liverpool in entertaining encounter

After correctly predicting a 1-0 win for Southampton on Friday and Man City to win 2-0, Jones Knows fancies West Ham to hold Liverpool.

Arsenal vs Watford, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 7th November 1:00pm

Arsenal are 4/11 with Sky Bet for good reason. For those that are looking for a banker in the match result market in the Premier League this weekend, the Gunners are it. Perhaps backing the 6/4 with Sky Bet for an Arsenal win without conceding is the way to go in that regard, as the Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel axis continues to impress. It certainly worked for us last weekend, when we grabbed a bit of 4/1 on an Arsenal win without conceding. Huge thanks to Ramsdale for that.

In seven games, the trio have conceded just four goals with an expected goals against figure of 6.6 backing up their cohesive play.

They have also yet to concede a goal in the first half in those seven matches, going in ahead at the break in five of those encounters with Mikel Arteta demanding the Gunners are at full throttle from the first whistle. Aston Villa and Leicester were both absolutely blown away by Arsenal's pressing which doesn't bode well for Watford, who don't possess much mobility through the spine of their team - as shown against Southampton's energetic press last weekend. It's hard to see how they can compete with a tails-up Arsenal.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0

BETTING ANGLE: Arsenal to win to nil (6/4 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Leicester, Sunday 2pm

Leicester games are a haven for goals. It stems from their inability to defend as a cohesive unit. Brendan Rodgers' side haven't kept a clean sheet in their last nine Premier League games, conceding exactly two goals in five of their last six matches. A repeat of such sloppiness at Elland Road should make for an entertaining encounter. I'll go with a high-scoring draw.

In a game that is likely to be full of goalscoring opportunities, it seems a simple yet smart idea to back Leeds' biggest goal threat to score. Raphinha has stepped his game up a notch this season, to the extent that he's scored twice and assisted twice for Brazil in his two starts in World Cup qualifying. For Leeds, he has scored four times in nine appearances with his influence growing week-by-week in the absence of Patrick Bamford's goal threat. The 9/4 on him scoring anytime certainly has some juice.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

BETTING ANGLE: Raphinha to score (9/4 with Sky Bet)

Everton vs Tottenham, Sunday 2pm

When you appoint Antonio Conte, one thing is all-but guaranteed. There will be an instant reaction. Short-term, this is a fantastic appointment for Spurs.

Looking at his record in his first game in charge of a league game with a new club, shows he can get a message across quickly. He won all three of his first matches in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter, winning by an aggregate score of 10-2.

Spurs have been all-the-rage in the match market for this one since Conte was announced with 2/1 with Sky Bet now trading closer to 11/8 as the Conte factor is being backed by the shrewd, market-moving, money.

It's a relatively kind first Premier League fixture for Conte, too. Everton's early season zip and counter-attacking brilliance has been replaced by some very stodgy performances that have resulted in three straight defeats. We saw from Thursday's display in Europe that under Conte, Spurs will take more risks in possession and players are encouraged to make more forward runs than we saw under the previous boss. That should result in an upward surge in the amount of chances created and shots on goal they produce.

Everton have conceded on average 12.5 shots per 90 minutes this season, which makes the 11/10 on Tottenham having 13 or more shots very appealing when you factor in the likely change in attacking mentality caused by the managerial change.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Tottenham to have 13 or more shots on goal (11/10 with Sky Bet)

West Ham vs Liverpool, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Image: West Ham vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports

This will be a must-watch.

West Ham are on the cusp of becoming a Premier League force to be properly reckoned with.

There is a major hurdle to overcome though: beating a top-four rival.

Since returning for a second spell at the Hammers, David Moyes has taken on Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United 14 times in the Premier League but has won just once - a 3-2 win over Chelsea in July 2020. More worryingly, 11 of those games ended in defeat.

That probably explains why the Hammers are wildly unfancied in the market for this one, being priced up at 7/2 with Sky Bet for the home win despite taking 20 points from their opening 10 games. Confidence is flowing though and this is without question their best chance of toppling one of the big boys.

The main problem about taking that 7/2 is the opposition - Liverpool are quite simply relentless. It's now 25 games unbeaten for Jurgen Klopp's men, who have scored the most goals (29), had the most shots (199), shots on target (72) and created the most chances (151) in the Premier League. However, Brighton did expose some vulnerability in their backline last weekend and West Ham, who carry a greater threat than the Seagulls, have scored in nine of their 10 Premier League fixtures this season. They possess an attack capable of exploiting gaps in behind which Liverpool will offer up throughout the match.

When you throw all that together, this has all the credentials of being an absolute stonking football match with goals and shots galore.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

BETTING ANGLE: Back over 3.5 goals (6/5 with Sky Bet)