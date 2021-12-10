Fantasy Football Score Predictor: Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo among favourites

Double Gameweek klaxon! The second in quick succession, Billy Lumsden selects three players to haul over the two matchdays. Will any make your XI?

Defence wins championships, specifically Sky Sports Fantasy championships. Though on this rare occasion, I am prepared to tip up a host of attackers who could bring in the points during this upcoming double gameweek.

Whatever you do, try to choose your transfer paths carefully, where you can snatch 2-4-1 options on particular players or jump off a player who plays on a Saturday for one playing on the Sunday or Monday.

Strap yourselves in, we are in for a belter of a week, with games and captaincy options stemming from almost every day...

Bernardo Silva - £8.5m

Image: Bernardo Silva celebrates his second goal at Watford

Along with Emmanuel Dennis (£5.5m) of Watford, Bernardo Silva has to be one of the most undervalued players in Sky Sports Fantasy Football. His 93 points is only bettered by Conor Gallagher (£7.3m, 96 points) from the midfield position.

Over half of his seasonal tally have come in his last five matches (48 points), while 24 of those have been delivered in his last two games. He could well add to his seven goals for this season in the forthcoming fixtures.

In the interest of the points predictor, looking past the fact that Bernardo is indeed a long-term option, a good one at that until the second Overhaul. The games in question are Wolves and Leeds for Manchester City's double gameweek - two winnable games for the Premier League champions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Watford in the Premier League

More pivotally, Leeds will be without Kalvin Phillips and struggle without their key man in midfield, so I think the Portuguese international could exploit the spaces between defence and midfield to pick up some points in the second of these games.

All in all, I think Bernardo owners will be happy they have recruited his services with these two matches in mind. Remember, only 24.6 per cent of the top 1,000 Fantasy Football players are on board with the playmaker so there is still ample opportunity to steal a march on your opponents.

Prediction: Bernardo Silva to score 16+ points.

Cristiano Ronaldo - £11.8m

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo scores the winning goal from the penalty spot during Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Arsenal

The third most expensive player in the game, and one that may just be indispensable along with Mohamed Salah (£11.9m) in your team for the upcoming months, particularly when taking into account the fixtures that Manchester United have as well as their new venture with boss Ralf Rangnick.

Cristiano Ronaldo has contributed to eight goals in his 10 starts for Man Utd this campaign, including a brace and a 18-point haul against Arsenal. Ronaldo was rested against Young Boys in the Champions League this week, so matches at Norwich and Brentford could be two where Ronaldo posts some points.

Norwich City

Manchester United Saturday 11th December 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

A new manager 'bounce' is always a possibility, but when you have a player like Ronaldo in your side, there shouldn't need to be a bounce. For that reason alone, I expect him to take advantage of both the teams his side are playing, and the new regime of Rangnick will work hand-in-hand with that.

Only 36 per cent of the top 1,000 currently hold Ronaldo, however by the conclusion of Man Utd's trip to Brentford on Tuesday December 15, I expect this figure to rise to 50 per cent and well beyond, not just for the fear of missing out, but because of his performances and hauls that will come with these games.

Prediction: Cristiano Ronaldo to score 22+ points.

Sadio Mane - £11m

Image: Sadio Mane celebrates his opener against Arsenal

Now, although it may seem a bit too early to be going against Mohamed Salah, why not opt for both Salah and Sadio Mane in your side? He is fourth in the race for the Golden Boot with seven goals, which again places him in good shape to reach the 20-goal mark for the campaign.

Mane has had 46 shots too during the 2021/22 season, with Salah the only player in the league to have greater. He is creating space and finding those positions for those opportunities, so I do feel as though it is only a matter of time before Mane starts posting regular double-figure hauls like his teammate and converting.

With home games against Aston Villa and Newcastle in quick succession, Liverpool need to ensure they pick up six points to keep pace with Manchester City and Chelsea. Mane could be key in helping his side to victory and these chances will be soon be put away with how many are being created.

Prediction: Sadio Mane to score 15+ points

Jarrod Bowen - £8.2m

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Chelsea in the Premier League

The cheapest (you will be glad to hear) options out of the ones I have selected is Jarrod Bowen. Off the back of a stand-out performance against Chelsea last weekend in which he posted 14 points, it took his total for the season to 86. It puts him only seven behind Bernardo and undeniably makes him one of the form players in the Premier League.

Bowen has contributed to 10 goals (3 goals, 7 assists) in 14 games, with two man-of-the-match awards to accompany that. West Ham's fixtures are convincing enough for me to bring him in until the second Overhaul, although with the next two matches I think Bowen might not set the world alight.

The points will be there, and for that reason alone I think you can afford to bring him in for Sunday, a trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley. With the Brighton vs Tottenham match postponed on Sunday, it provides a great captaincy option (double points), with a trip to Arsenal to follow through the week. No time like the present in relation to the case of Mr Bowen.

Prediction: Jarrod Bowen to score 13+ points.