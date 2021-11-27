EFL highlights and round-up: Fulham, Bournemouth both held

Bournemouth missed the chance to go top of the Sky Bet Championship table as Todd Kane's stoppage-time equaliser saw them held 2-2 at home by Coventry after having Jefferson Lerma sent off.

Scott Parker's men took a two-goal lead via efforts from Jaidon Anthony in the 45th minute and Philip Billing in the 66th.

Lerma was then dismissed in the 68th minute following a tackle on Matt Godden, who subsequently pulled a goal back with five minutes of normal time remaining.

And Coventry ended up securing a point courtesy of Kane's finish in the fifth minute of additional time.

It means the Cherries remain second, a point behind leaders Fulham, who earlier on Saturday had been held 1-1 at Preston.

Tim Ream's opener on the quarter-hour mark for the visitors was cancelled out by a controversial 72nd-minute Ched Evans leveller, which left Fulham players protesting that a handball offence had been committed just before the ball hit the net.

Blackburn moved into the play-off spots, rising to fourth, and pushed Stoke out of them with a 1-0 victory over the Potters at the bet365 Stadium, Reda Khadra netting seven minutes after the break.

Middlesbrough celebrated a first win under Chris Wilder as Duncan Watmore's first-half brace earned a 2-1 win at Huddersfield, who could only reply in stoppage time through a Luke Daniels own goal.

Peterborough and Barnsley, 22nd and 23rd in the table respectively, battled out a 0-0 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium, while Reading went four points clear of the drop zone following a 3-2 win at Swansea.

After responding to Jamie Paterson's opener to take the lead through Tom Dele-Bashiru and Andy Carroll's maiden Reading goal, the Royals claimed all three points thanks to Danny Drinkwater's 50th-minute strike - just one minute after Ryan Manning's equaliser.

Elsewhere, Hull beat Millwall 2-1 at home, with George Honeyman and Ryan Longman scoring for the Tigers either side Tom Bradshaw's effort, and Lukas Jutkiewicz's late goal sealed Birmingham a 1-0 win against Blackpool at St Andrew's.

Cardiff won 2-1 at Luton with Sean Morrison netting the decisive effort after Jordan Clark had cancelled out Rubin Colwill's early header for the Bluebirds.

Sky Bet League One

Wigan moved back into the top two in League One after a 2-1 victory at fellow high-flyers Plymouth on Saturday.

It was a third defeat in a row for Argyle at the end of a tricky week, as they dropped to fourth in the table.

Wigan trail leaders Rotherham only on goal difference, after the Millers were held to a 0-0 draw at Oxford.

Wycombe are also level with Rotherham and Wigan on 38 points, as they battled to a 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

That result saw the Owls drop out of the top six, while fifth-placed Sunderland won 2-1 at Cambridge, and MK Dons thumped Morecambe 4-0.

There were late 1-0 wins for Portsmouth at Gillingham, with Pompey making it four wins on the spin, and Shrewsbury against Charlton - the Addicks losing their first game under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson.

Elsewhere, there was a narrow 1-0 win for Accrington at Lincoln, while Burton continued their upturn with a 2-0 win at home to Doncaster.

AFC Wimbledon and Fleetwood drew 2-2 at Plough Lane, as did Bolton and Cheltenham.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green gained the west country derby day bragging rights with a 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers.

Jamille Matt's brace, with the striker scoring in each half to take his goal tally for the season to 11, extended Rovers' lead at the top of the table to six points.

The 32-year-old opened the scoring after 20 minutes and added a second from the penalty spot 13 minutes from time as Rob Edwards' side finished the game with 10 men following a Udoka Godwin-Malife red card just after the hour mark.

Northampton are up to second after Sam Hoskins's strike late in the first half gave the Cobblers a 1-0 home win against Leyton Orient.

Exeter and Swindon both dropped points as they were held to 1-1 draws. Exeter survived a first-half penalty miss from Jake Beesley at Rochdale, before taking the lead through George Ray's 59th-minute header. However, the hosts rescued a point when Max Taylor equalised shortly afterwards.

Swindon needed a late penalty from Jack Payne to salvage a point at home against Harrogate, who led after Jack Diamond scored midway through the first half.

Sutton are in the play-off places after David Ajiboye's early goal saw them win 1-0 against Barrow.

Scunthorpe remain bottom of the table but did manage to pick up another point with a 1-1 draw against Bradford at Glanford Park. Aaron Jarvis headed the Iron in front but Yann Songo'o nodded in an equaliser for the visitors.

Scunthorpe have won just two of their last 15 league matches but have drawn three of their last four.

Oldham are a point above the Iron after losing 2-0 at Salford. Matthew Lund and Brandon Thomas-Asante were the players on the score sheet.

Carlisle climbed out of the bottom two after Tristan Abrahams' 88th-minute strike saw them win 1-0 against Walsall at Brunton Park.

Ben Garrity and Tom Pett scored in Port Vale's 2-0 home victory against Hartlepool, while Rhys Oates netted Mansfield's winner in a 2-1 success at Crawley. Oliver Hawkins had given the Stags the lead before James Tilley's leveller for the hosts.

Tranmere's game against Stevenage was postponed due to storm damage at Prenton Park.