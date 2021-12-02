David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Fulham vs Bournemouth, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

The runaway pair in the Championship meet at Craven Cottage! Both sides have had absences in recent weeks but both have the squad to cope with it, and you are going to have spells like that during a season.

We've also got the subplot of Scott Parker returning to Fulham, and he'll want to prove a point and get his Bournemouth side back to the top of the table. I fancy goals here, but I can't split the pair. Score draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2

Coventry vs West Brom, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

What Coventry have done so far has been absolutely fantastic. They battled to another comeback draw at Bournemouth last week, showing real character again to take advantage of Jefferson Lerma's red card.

We've discussed this before again and again, but West Brom fans are just at the stage where they want to see a bit more from their side. They are solid at the back but just can't score goals. I fancy them to get back on the scoresheet on Saturday, but I think it will prove futile.

Prutton predicts: 2-1

Blackburn vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

A big, big game this! One of the fiercest rivalries and most atmospheric in the season when these two meet in the stands and on the pitch.

Blackburn have looked so good lately, but do not have a good recent record against Preston. North End have had a habit of getting good results in these big games, and I think they would take a point from Ewood Park.

Prutton predicts: 2-2

Cardiff vs Sheffield United, Saturday 3pm

Steve Morison is leading this Cardiff side pretty well. They showed great character to get that win at Luton last week and now have three wins from four.

Sheffield United got a win under Paul Heckingbottom in his first game in charge. They are on the cusp of the top half now and need to keep it going to force their way back towards the top six. I think they could edge this.

Prutton predicts: 1-2

Millwall vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

It is four without a win now for Millwall. They are still within touching distance of the play-off places, but it feels like they might not have the quality or consistency to really mount a proper challenge to get there.

Birmingham have had a knack of turning up with a big win whenever they need it to end a slump in form this season. That victory against Blackpool last week was an important one. They will hope to build on it, and a point at The Den is never a bad result.

Prutton predicts: 1-1

QPR vs Stoke, Sunday 2.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I'm a big fan of the way both sides have gone about their business this season. QPR will be very confident going into this one after that comeback win at Derby on Monday night.

Stoke have been hit by injuries and there is a chance that may cost them again ahead of a big December. They have lost two in a row and it could well be a third on the bounce in west London.

Prutton predicts: 2-0

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Barnsley vs Huddersfield: 0-1

Blackpool vs Luton: 1-2

Bristol City vs Derby: 0-1

Middlesbrough vs Swansea: 2-1

Nottingham Forest vs Peterborough: 2-0

Reading vs Hull: 1-2