Prostate Cancer UK presents: The Sky Sports Football Quizmas Cracker

People with prostate cancer are not alone anymore.

With one in eight men in the UK diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime, Sky Sports are urging men and loved ones to join the charity in its efforts against prostate cancer, the most common form of cancer in men.

As part of a Sky Sports content series with Prostate Cancer UK, Adam Smith hosts the Quizmas Cracker alongside popular pundits Paul Merson, Jamie Carragher, Karen Carney and Micah Richards, with the show available to watch on the Sky Sports Football YouTube on Monday December 6.

Once the dust has settled, the quartet come together in a bid to increase awareness of the disease and get people talking.

"You don't want to go to the doctors and hear bad news, but we need to," Richards says. "If you catch it at source, it can help you. It's one in four black men as well. Some people wouldn't even know what it is. You never think it's you but the figures are staggering."

Merson adds: "In raising awareness, it's about wanting to help one extra person. It's then their family and their lives that hopefully will be better. I still don't feel prostate cancer is at the forefront of people's minds so we need to get the message out there.

Prostate Cancer UK has developed a simple, easy to use online prostate cancer risk checker anyone can use. Find out your risk in the next 30 seconds on Prostate Cancer UK's website.

Carney says: "It's about creating a safe space for people to speak about it and be made aware and comfortable to go out and check the risks to prevent it from going any further. It's so important and so many people have been touched by this illness. We have to do something about it. If you can get it early, then that will help."

"Men, we are with you"; that is the message from Prostate Cancer UK and Sky Media in line with the charity's national TV advertising campaign.

This year Prostate Cancer UK is urging the public to join them and help save dads, grandads, brothers, lovers and friends, from a disease that kills one man every 45 minutes in the UK. By showing the impact of the disease and the role of the charity, it aims to meet its ultimate goal to help save men's lives.