Marvin Morgan: Former striker turned entrepreneur and campaigner dies aged 38

Marvin Morgan played for five Football League clubs during his playing career after moving up from non-League football; he also founded clothing brand Fresh Ego Kid and Fresh Ego FC, which raised awareness of the need to tackle racism in football

Marvin Morgan, a former striker turned entrepreneur and campaigner, has died at the age of 38.

Born in Manchester, Morgan is remembered for spells in the Football League at both Aldershot between 2008 and 2011 and Shrewsbury between 2011 and 2013.

He also had loan spells elsewhere in the Football League with Dagenham & Redbridge and Hartlepool, either side of a two-year spell with Plymouth Argyle.

Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to receive news that Marvin Morgan has tragically passed away aged just 38.



The Club would like to send our most sincere condolences to his friends and family. Rest in Peace, Marvin. — Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) December 6, 2021

Having started in non-League with Wealdstone and Yeading, Morgan finished his playing days with Hornchurch in 2019, following spells with Hendon, Beaconsfield Town, Potters Bar Town and Wingate & Finchley.

Morgan founded Fresh Ego Kid, a clothing brand worn and endorsed by many Premier League footballers and other celebrities.

Marvin Morgan being interviewed after the Charity Game down at Rayners Lane FC last Sunday pic.twitter.com/oqmkLTKzME — Rayners Lane FC (@RaynersLaneFc) January 16, 2020

He was also an anti-racism and anti-discrimination campaigner, setting up his own football team Fresh Ego FC to raise awareness around racism in football.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi was among the first to pay tribute to Morgan in an Instagram story, which read: "Hearing this news this morning is a tragedy!! RIP brother, you'll be truly missed."