Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says new Covid-19 restrictions would be 'major challenge'

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says any potential new Covid-19 restrictions would be a "major challenge" for Scottish football.

Aberdeen made a loss of £5.19m during last season's Covid-19 hit campaign, with the majority of matches played inside empty stadiums.

Although there is no suggestions of impending changes to the game in Scotland, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has already warned new Covid restrictions in Scotland are "inevitable" due to the new Omicron variant.

Speaking after the club's AGM, Cormack said:

"We can only deal with decisions that are made that we can't control when we're told about them.

"If we've got to back to what we've gone through already with no hospitality and fans I think that would be a major challenge for Scottish football."

Scottish football was shut down in March 2020, with capacity crowds only returning in September 2021.

The Dons chairman though is keeping a positive outlook on the situation moving forward.

"Myself and the investors would absolutely make sure the club got through it so there's no real concern there.

"I think Scottish football gets through it, what shape it gets through it who knows," he added.

"I don't want to be alarmist, we've got to hope that sense prevails and that the science leads us to make the right decisions."

Steven Glass turnaround

Image: Stephen Glass has his chairman's backing

Dave Cormack gave manager Steven Glass a vote of confidence during a run of poor results in October.

They have just won three Scottish Premiership games in a row and into the top six.

But he does not want Glass to relax any time soon.

Image: Aberdeen impressed against St Mirren

"Obviously i'm pleased for Steven but just because you win three games in a row you don't go off smoking cigars, you've got to keep it going," he said.

"In Steven's defence we started the season quite well, five out of six wins.. No one can argue that we haven't have serious defensive injuries to deal with but hopefully we're through a lot of that.

"We're six points behind Hearts, there's all to play for for third place and a Scottish Cup. No pressure Steven!"