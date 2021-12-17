As first reported by The I newspaper, the English game's domestic governing body are looking into new claims about former leading referee David Elleray's conduct that are as yet unproven; it is understood the allegations against Elleray have been made by former FA staff members

David Elleray: FA set to launch independent investigation into allegations against former referee

The 67-year-old is chair of the FA referees' committee and is technical director at IFAB, who are the global game's rule-makers.

It is understood the allegations against Elleray have been made by former FA staff members.

The I newspaper report that a law firm will carry out the investigation and it is set to take place in the New Year.

Back in 2014, Elleray was investigated by the FA after he made an alleged comment about the skin colour of a black former employee. Elleray apologised and he took an equality and diversity training course.