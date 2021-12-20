Vincent Kompany: Anderlecht boss 'disgusted' after racist abuse from Club Brugge fans

Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany said he was "disgusted" after receiving racist abuse from Club Brugge supporters in Sunday's 2-2 draw.
The 35-year-old former Manchester City skipper said some of his players and staff were also targeted.
"I leave this match disgusted. My staff and I were insulted during the whole game. Racist insults that were aimed at the players too," Kompany told broadcaster Eleven.
"The day ends badly. I'm going to get together with my staff and the people who matter to me. We should not still have to go through this."
- Anti-racism group Kick It Out forms three-year partnership with Sky
- How to report racism and discrimination: Kick It Out's online reporting form
- Reporter Notebook: Racism - Football's Fight
Club Brugge "condemned" the behaviour.
"These individuals are not representative of the values and norms of our club and have no place in Jan Breydel Stadium," the club tweeted.
Anderlecht defender Wesley Hoedt said the abuse was "not part of football".
"Things like this don't belong here. Of course, we can't change that much, but it has to come from the Pro League and the people themselves," Hoedt said.
Belgium international Romelu Lukaku called for a response from the football authorities.
"An icon like Vincent Kompany has been insulted because of his skin colour ... Enough is enough ... take real action now," the Chelsea forward wrote on Instagram.
Kick It Out reporting racism
Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out
Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.
Hate Won't Stop Us
Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.
For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus
If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.