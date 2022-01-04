Derek McInnes: Kilmarnock appoint former Aberdeen boss on deal until summer of 2023

Kilmarnock have appointed Derek McInnes as manager on an 18-month deal.

McInnes has been out of work since being sacked by Aberdeen last March after a disappointing run of results.

The 50-year-old former St Johnstone manager will replace Tommy Wright, who was sacked after the Ayrshire club's promotion bid faltered with four defeats in five matches.

Killie are sitting fourth in the Championship, five points behind surprise leaders Arbroath with a game in hand.

McInnes will be joined at Rugby Park by long-term assistant Tony Docherty and his first game in charge will be against Queen of the South at Palmerston Park on Saturday.

He told the club's official website: "I'm delighted to be here and I'm well aware of the potential of the club having played and managed against Kilmarnock over the years. I remember the Tommy Burns era and more recently Steve Clarke bringing good success and consistency.

"I know the backing from the fans can make this club special so for me it is a great opportunity."

After leading St Johnstone to promotion to the top flight in 2009, McInnes had a spell at Bristol City before taking charge of Aberdeen in 2013.

He led the club to their first piece of silverware in two decades the following year when they beat Inverness to win the Scottish League Cup and also steered the club to four second-place finishes.

Wright oversaw a major squad rebuild at Rugby Park last summer, but was dismissed after just 10 months in charge.