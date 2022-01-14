Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for December, receiving 41 per cent of the public vote.

His goal against Fulham on December 3 was six seconds of simple, yet beautiful poetry at the start of the second half. Solanke sprinted forward and between defenders to latch onto a perfect chip and drive home a rising shot.

Solanke said: 'We'd worked hard on that kick-off routine the week before the game so for it to come off the way it did was brilliant, and to score like that in such a big game was an added bonus.

"I'm really pleased to have won this award and I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for the goal on Twitter.'

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "This wasn't just Dominic Solanke's goal, it was a brilliant piece of planning and execution from the Bournemouth coaching team as well as the players on the pitch.

"It broke the deadlock in a tight game. Every player understood his role and Solanke timed his run to perfection. His control was spot-on while the finish was emphatic."

Solanke beat off competition from Birmingham City's Troy Deeney and Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas.

Sky Bet League One winner: Adebayo Akinfenwa - WYCOMBE WANDERERS vs AFC Wimbledon - December 11

Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for December, receiving 73 per cent of the public vote.

Only 'The Beast' could have scored this. Using his strength to hold off a defender, Akinfenwa chested the ball into space, ignored a sly tug and executed an outrageously conceived lob.

Akinfenwa said: "I need to shout out [Wycombe 'keeper] David Stockdale because he and I have an understanding and he knows if he can send the ball in my direction then I will back myself against any defender.

"It was a great ball into me and I was just happy to win my battle and see the ball sit up nicely for me to hit. I made a good connection and I knew it was in straightaway.

"It was nice that it was in front of our own fans in the terrace and ideally I'd have loved if it was the winning goal, but it got us back on level terms which was important.

"Thanks to everyone who voted for me and to Sky Bet for the trophy. My kids can't believe I actually scored a goal from outside the area, but now I have the trophy to remind them."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "No player in English football can match Adebayo Akinfenwa's strength and ability to take the ball down under pressure.

"Often he brings his team-mates into play, but this was all him. Not only did he have the vision to lob the Wimbledon 'keeper, he also had the skill and nerve to do it while he was off-balance."

Akinfenwa beat off competition from Lincoln City's Teddy Bishop and Shrewsbury Town's Daniel Udoh.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Davis Keillor-Dunn - OLDHAM ATHLETIC vs Forest Green Rovers - December 11

Oldham Athletic midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for December, receiving 44 per cent of the public vote.

The first goal of 10 in a 5-5 draw was also the best. There was nothing complicated about Keillor-Dunn's intentions, but his 30-yarder was true, arrowhead straight and perfectly placed.

Keillor-Dunn said: "Obviously I'm delighted to win the award but more importantly I need to take the momentum from this into our upcoming games to get us moving up the league which is the main aim for me.

"On the goal, I just picked the ball up just inside their half and started to drive with it. No one from the opposition really put a lot of pressure on me and I didn't have a lot of options, so after that, I heard a few of the lads - and of course, the crowd - scream: 'Shoot!'

After that, there was only one thing on my mind."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "An epic game deserves an epic goal. Davis Keilor-Dunn is building a reputation in League Two for long-range strikes, but while 'keepers might know what's coming, stopping them when they are struck this sweetly is another matter altogether.

"The ball didn't deviate from its trajectory for one second and was perfectly placed right in the corner."

Keillor-Dunn beat off competition from Newport County's Finn Azaz and Sutton United's David Ajiboye.