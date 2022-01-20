Barcelona knocked out of Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao as Real Madrid edge past Elche

Ferran Torres scores his first Barcelona goal after moving to the club from Man City earlier this month; Iker Muniain scores winner from the penalty spot in extra time; Eden Hazard scores the winner for Real Madrid in added time after Marcelo red card

Thursday 20 January 2022 23:31, UK

Image: Barcelona were beaten in the Copa del Rey on Thuesday

Holders Barcelona were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after suffering a 3-2 defeat in extra-time at Athletic Bilbao in the last 16 on Thursday.

Athletic went ahead early thanks to a beautiful cross-shot from Iker Muniain who curled the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen into the top corner.

Former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres equalised for Barca with a brilliant right-foot strike from the edge of the area - his first goal for the club.

Inigo Martinez put Athletic back in front after 86 minutes, winning a challenge against Gerard Pique to score, but Pedri netted a fine goal in stoppage time to send the game into extra-time.

Man-of-the-match Muniain scored the winner from the penalty spot after the video assistant referee spotted a handball from Jordi Alba inside the area.

10-man Real Madrid overcame a hostile atmosphere and fought back from a goal down in extra-time to beat Elche 2-1 and reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Image: Eden Hazard scored the winning goal for Real Madrid

Following a scoreless 90 minutes, Elche took the lead with a free-kick earned with Real down to 10 men after Marcelo was sent off for a foul on Tete Morente.

Experienced defender Gonzalo Verdu struck the free-kick into the wall but his second effort deflected off Dani Ceballos wrong-footed goalkeeper Andriy Lunin before ending up in the back of the net.

Real grabbed the equaliser when Isco deflected a Ceballos shot inside the box and substitute Eden Hazard scored the winner on a counter-attack after receiving a through ball from David Alaba, rounding the goalkeeper and finishing into an empty net.

The match ended in controversy as Elche found the net in the last minute of extra-time, but the referee disallowed the effort for a foul in the build-up.

Real Madrid joined Bilbao, Real Sociedad, Valencia, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca and Cadiz in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, in La Liga, Getafe eased their relegation fears with a 4-2 win over Granada.

Sandro Ramirez fired Getafe ahead with a low drive from the edge of the area after 10 minutes, but moments later Luis Suarez swept in an equaliser from close range.

Enes Unai lashed Getafe ahead from a tight angle two minutes after half-time and Nemanja Maksimovic tucked in the third just after the hour.

Suarez pulled another back for the visitors but Borja Mayoral wrapped up the victory with three minutes left.

