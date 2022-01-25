Grant McCann: Hull City confirm sacking of manager following takeover by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali

Hull City have confirmed the sacking of manager Grant McCann following the takeover of the club by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

McCann was dismissed despite having just recorded back-to-back Championship wins over promotion-chasing Blackburn and Bournemouth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bournemouth and Hull

Chairman and owner Ilicali announced McCann's departure in a statement, which read: "Grant has done an excellent job for this football club in difficult circumstances, most specifically during the takeover process, and for that I offer my sincere thanks.

"These matters are never easy and are more often than not protracted. During the process, Grant has always remained professional and fully focused on the team, and will forever be a friend of the Tigers. I'm sure Grant will be successful in whatever his next challenge is.

"However, now is the time for change and for me to start to build, in what I believe will be an incredibly exciting time for the club.

"I have a philosophy and a belief that our project should start as we mean to carry on and that involves having my team in place. I understand the timing may look odd, after two good wins, but I wouldn't be fair or honest if I merely waited for a defeat to change manager. That benefits nobody. I will continue to be transparent with you, our fans.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has promised fans that he will make funds available for new additions in the January transfer window

"Our new head coach will be announced very shortly."

The Tigers are 19th in the Championship, 10 points above the relegation zone.

Hull were taken over by Turkish businessman and TV personality Ilicali last Wednesday.

The 52-year-old received approval from the English Football League to become the new owner and end the Allam family's 11-year reign as owners.

Ilicali has spent the last six months working on a deal for his Acun Medya group to buy the Championship club, reaching an agreement with the Allam family as far back as October.

The end of McCann's managerial reign was Ilicali's first major decision since taking over the club, with reports suggesting former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze will be named as a replacement.

McCann was appointed Hull boss in June 2019 after taking Doncaster Rovers to the League One play-offs.

But Hull were relegated from the Championship in his first season after they finished bottom, although he did win immediate promotion back to the division after winning League One last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Blackburn Rovers

Following Saturday's 1-0 win at Bournemouth, the Northern Irishman said of his future: "I am here to speak about the game today. I don't know what is going to happen next week.

"I am pleased with my players taking six points in a week from the teams second and third in the table. It is a fantastic result. Bournemouth is a very tough place to come."