EFL highlights and round-up: QPR held; Nottingham Forest, Coventry win

QPR missed the chance to move up to third in the Sky Bet Championship after they were held to a goalless draw at home by Swansea.

Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes sent a good chance straight at the goalkeeper during the second half, before Swansea substitute Michael Obafemi had a goal disallowed for offside.

Swans midfielder Flynn Downes was sent off in stoppage time for a second caution, with QPR left a point behind Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest beat bottom club Barnsley 3-0 to move within a point of the play-offs following a third straight Championship win.

Forest took the lead in the 15th minute when on-loan Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis slotted home his first goal for the club.

Ryan Yates added a second shortly before half-time and Brennan Johnson wrapped things up with a third in the 75th minute.

Birmingham came from two goals down to fight back and draw 2-2 against relegation battlers Peterborough at St Andrew's.

Jack Marriott broke the deadlock in the 16th minute and Jonson Clarke-Harris slotted in a second-half penalty to briefly move Posh level on points with 21st-placed Reading.

Blues substitute Gary Gardner reduced the deficit with six minutes left - and there was still time for Scott Hogan to head in late equaliser to snatch a point.

Coventry beat Stoke 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Viktor Gyokeres.

Luton beat Bristol City 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters took the lead against the run of play when Tom Lockyer headed in from a corner just before the break, then Andreas Weimann equalised in the 56th minute with his 14th goal of the season.

Luton, though, were back in front again in the 68th minute when Elijah Adebayo stabbed the ball in from close range following a scramble in the penalty area after a free-kick.

Sky Bet League One

Scott Twine scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time as MK Dons recorded a dramatic 1-0 win at Burton and move to within five points of the Sky Bet League One summit.

The Dons dominated the first period but were unable to find a way through with Tennai Watson and Troy Parrott both hitting the frame of the goal.

Burton improved in the second half and the match appeared to be heading for a stalemate before Twine supremely blasted home in an explosive finish.

Two late goals earned gutsy Fleetwood a thrilling 3-3 draw against play-off-chasing Plymouth.

Luke Jephcott opened the scoring for Argyle after 20 minutes before Paddy Lane rifled home an equaliser.

Skipper Joe Edwards headed the visitors back in front soon after the restart before substitute Niall Ennis coolly converted with 15 minutes left.

But Ellis Harrison pulled one back in the 89th minute with Anthony Pilkington heading home a stoppage-time equaliser.

Wes Burns scored twice in the second half as Ipswich beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0 at Plough Lane.

A superb passage of play finished with Burns' low effort slotting into the bottom right corner on the hour mark.

Burns doubled his tally with four minutes remaining to seal all three points and a fourth win in five under new manager Kieran McKenna, despite a late red card for Kane Vincent-Young.

Relegation-threatened Gillingham and Shrewsbury played out a dismal 0-0 draw at Priestfield.

Substitute Danny Lloyd came closest to breaking the deadlock when he crashed a speculative 35-yard free-kick against the goal frame for the hosts six minutes from time.

This draw means that Gillingham have now gone 13 games without a league win and sit nine points from safety, while Shrewsbury leapfrogged Cheltenham into 17th place.

Sky Bet League Two

Newport moved third in Sky Bet League Two with a late 1-0 win at Leyton Orient.

Defender Cameron Norman volleyed in from a corner with just five minutes left to send the Dragons four points behind second-placed Tranmere, but having played a game more.

Salford closed up on the play-offs with a 2-0 win at Barrow.

Ash Hunter broke the deadlock with a low free-kick from 20 yards on the hour mark and an own goal from Barrow midfielder Remeao Hutton in stoppage time made sure of the points.

At the other of the table, strugglers Scunthorpe were beaten 3-2 at home by Bristol Rovers despite a late fightback.

Josh Grant put Rovers ahead in the 36th minute with a second-half penalty from Antony Evans and Leon Clarke's late strike seemingly having settled matters.

However, 19-year-old Iron frontman Sam Burns scored his first goal for the club with a minute to go and then added another in stoppage time to set up a tense finish.

In-form Bradford inflicted a fourth straight league defeat on Walsall with a 2-1 win at the Banks's Stadium.

Matty Daly gave Bradford the lead shortly before half-time, but the Saddlers were back on level terms through George Miller's 57th-minute goal.

Former Saddlers striker Andy Cook converted a late penalty with just two minutes left to secure Bradford's third win in five games.