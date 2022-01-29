EFL highlights and round-up: Fulham held; Sunderland ship six at Bolton

Josh Bowler scored for Blackpool as Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham were held to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored after just six minutes but the hosts were unable to capitalise on an impressive start.

Blackpool grew in confidence as the match - which was suspended for more than 40 minutes following a medical emergency in the crowd - progressed, and got their reward when Bowler equalised with 57 minutes gone.

Blackburn remain five points behind the Cottagers after they were held to a goalless draw by play-off chasing Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Bournemouth won 1-0 at Barnsley following an early goal from Philip Billing but were forced to hold on after being reduced to 10 men.

Denmark midfielder Billing scored the decisive goal for the Cherries after 12 minutes while defender Gary Cahill was sent off in the closing stages.

QPR thrashed Reading 4-0 to boost their promotion hopes and pile more pressure on Royals boss Veljko Paunovic.

Lyndon Dykes scored twice and there were also goals for Luke Amos and Jimmy Dunne as fourth-placed Rangers made it five wins and a draw from their past six matches.

The victory left the west London side just two points behind Blackburn with a game in hand. Reading, however, are struggling near the relegation zone and have now gone nine games without a win.

Shota Arveladze enjoyed a dream start as new Hull manager with a 2-0 victory at home to Swansea.

First-half goals from Tom Eaves and Keane Lewis-Potter essentially put the game to bed before the break as Hull secured a third league win on the bounce.

Emil Riis Jakobsen secured a point for Preston with an equaliser deep into stoppage time but their play-off push was hit by a 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

Ryan Lowe's inconsistent side missed out on the chance to put renewed pressure on the top six with a disappointing performance as Jakobsen had to equalise twice to earn a share of the spoils.

Mason Bennett and Benik Afobe's second-half heroics lifted mid-table Millwall to a 2-0 win over promotion-chasers West Brom at The Den.

Millwall's opener came in the 67th minute through Bennett's low shot. Their second followed within nine minutes. Afobe's beautiful piece of skill helped him to round the defender while running towards goal, before placing his shot into the corner.

Andraz Sporar's fourth goal in his last six matches lifted Middlesbrough up to sixth after sealing a 1-0 win over Coventry.

The Sky Blues, who were only a place and a couple of points behind Boro beforehand, had their chances and hammered the woodwork at the Riverside.

But it was Sporar's eighth goal of the season that proved decisive to return Middlesbrough to winning ways.

Sky Bet League One

Cameron Brannagan scored four penalties as Oxford won 7-2 at Gillingham in Sky Bet League One.

Brannagan's spot-kicks came in the 12th, 48th, 55th and 83rd minutes, as Karl Robinson's team improved their promotion hopes on a day when three teams above them failed to win.

Billy Bodin and Matt Taylor netted in open play before the break as Oxford took control of the contest in Kent.

Danny Lloyd's 62nd-minute reply was little consolation for the hosts and Brannagan capped a grim afternoon for the hosts with his fourth penalty seven minutes from the end.

Robbie McKenzie pulled a goal back but Anthony Forde (89) made sure the visitors had the last word.

High-flying Rotherham moved to the top of the table with a 2-0 victory at Crewe.

Michael Smith's seventh-minute header from Rarmani Edmonds-Green's cross gave the visitors the lead and, after Crewe's Scott Robertson had been dismissed in the 73rd minute, Dave Richards' own goal a minute later settled any doubt about the outcome.

Previous leaders Wigan were held to a goalless draw at Cheltenham, who had Ben Williams sent off late on.

Sunderland's promotion hopes took a blow with a crushing 6-0 defeat at Bolton.

Dion Charles opened the scoring for the hosts in the 19th minute and Oladapo Afolayan doubled the advantage three minutes before half-time.

Afolayan turned provider for Charles to make it 3-0 in the 51st minute, Kieran Lee (59) made it 4-0, before Danny Batth's 85th-minute own goal and Declan John's 88th-minute effort capped a grim afternoon for Lee Johnson's team.

Scott Twine's 13th-minute goal was enough to give MK Dons victory at Wycombe, while Marvin Johnson's sixth-minute goal sealed a 1-0 win for Sheffield Wednesday at home to Ipswich.

Luke Jephcott (23), Joe Edwards (63) and Jordan Garrick (79) got the goals as promotion hopefuls Plymouth came from behind to win 3-1 at struggling Doncaster, who led through Branden Horton's 10th-minute goal.

There was another comeback win at Sincil Bank, where Burton hit back for a 2-1 success over Lincoln thanks to efforts from Joe Powell (49) and Sam Hughes (80). John Marquis had given Lincoln a 49th-minute lead.

Jonah Ayunga's double inside 26 minutes had Morecambe 2-0 up at Accrington but they were pegged back by efforts from Colby Bishop (35) and Michael Nottingham (45).

Paddy Lane's 72nd-minute breakthrough cancelled out Anthony Pilkington's 65th-minute own goal and earned Fleetwood a 1-1 home draw with Cambridge.

It was also 1-1 between AFC Wimbledon and Shrewsbury. Ayoub Assal (13) gave the hosts the lead but Daniel Udoh (58) replied for Shrewsbury.

Sky Bet League Two

Forest Green opened up a 10-point lead at the top of League Two with a commanding 4-0 win at nearest rivals Tranmere.

Rovers were hoping to cut the gap down to four points with home advantage but it never looked likely after Matty Stevens put the visitors ahead with just six minutes on the clock.

Goals from Jamille Matt and Jordan Moore-Taylor either side of half-time put the result beyond doubt, before Regan Hendry scored the fourth goal after 70 minutes.

It could have been worse for second-placed Tranmere but Josh March saw his stoppage-time penalty saved by Ross Doohan.

Newport and Sutton are now both just a point behind Tranmere after their respective wins on Saturday.

Dom Telford's early double helped the Exiles to a 2-1 home victory against Barrow, while Isaac Olaofe and David Ajiboye were on the score sheet in Sutton's 2-0 success at Carlisle.

It was a good day for many of the chasing pack, with Northampton and Mansfield also both winning.

Paul Lewis struck after 12 minutes in the Cobblers' 1-0 victory over Salford, while Jordan Bowery and Ollie Clarke were on target as the Stags won 2-0 at home against Leyton Orient.

Swindon dropped a place to seventh after they were pegged back late on by nine-man Colchester.

The Robins looked set for victory after Harry McKirdy struck midway through the second half, and then the hosts had goalkeeper Shamal George and defender Luke Chambers sent off. However, the nine men salvaged a point and a 1-1 draw when Emyr Huws struck in stoppage time.

Scunthorpe are bottom of the table after losing 1-0 at Port Vale, with Nathan Smith netting for the hosts. Oldham climbed off the foot of the standings with their goalless draw at home against Rochdale.

Tony Craig's header deep into stoppage time gave Crawley a 2-1 win at Bradford, while Aaron Collins nodded in a 90th-minute winner for 10-man Bristol Rovers as they beat Walsall 1-0 at home. Luca Hoole was the player to be dismissed.

Jake Reeves, Luke Norris and Jake Taylor were on target in Stevenage's 3-0 home victory over Harrogate, while Exeter and Hartlepool contested a goalless draw, with Pools seeing Nicky Featherstone sent off early in the second half.