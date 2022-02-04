Brighton hand indefinite ban to supporter found guilty of racial abuse after England's Euro 2020 final defeat

Brighton season-ticket holder found guilty of racial abuse on social media after England lost to Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 in July last year; Premier League club say individual has been handed maximum possible punishment and will be banned from matches indefinitely

Brighton have issued an indefinite ban to a person found guilty of racial abuse on social media following a post made in the wake of England's Euro 2020 final defeat on penalties to Italy.

Brighton say the individual - a season-ticket holder - has been issued with the maximum possible punishment after their conviction at Worthing Magistrates Court.

The social media post was reported to Sussex Police following the final on July 11, 2021, and the person was subsequently charged with sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message or matter via a public communication network.

The court found the charge was racially aggravated and fined the individual £1,153, with £85 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge also ordered to be paid.

In a statement on Friday, Brighton said: "Brighton and Hove Albion has a zero tolerance to any racist behaviour or discrimination of any kind.

"Individuals found to have committed such offences - either in person, online or via social media - will face an indefinite ban from home and away matches and criminal prosecution."

