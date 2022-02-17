David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all of his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 33. You can listen below, as Prutton reveals who he is backing this weekend. To avoid spoilers, hit play before scrolling down!

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Bournemouth have tightened their grip on second spot with a nice run of three wins, and it has helped to see Blackburn and QPR stumble a little too. They are starting to look more like the side we saw in the early part of the season now, and the new signings in January have clearly added a bit of impetus.

Nottingham Forest showed their resolve to earn a last-gasp draw against Stoke last weekend. They are still hovering in that spot just outside the play-offs, and a win would move them into the top six. I cannot quite see them taking all three points from the Vitality, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Fulham vs Huddersfield, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Fulham are away now. Ten clear of third heading into the weekend, with two games in hand on Blackburn who sit in that position. They are the best side in this league by quite a way and things will have to go catastrophically wrong for them not to be in the Premier League next season.

Huddersfield are on a fantastic unbeaten run. I have tipped them a couple of times lately to be beaten, but they still keep carving out wins and draws and full credit to them. Once again, however, I am going to have to say this is where the unbeaten run comes to an end.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Millwall, Saturday 3pm

Four games without a win now for Blackburn, and four games without a goal as well. A bit of perspective is needed because they are still in a fantastic position, but it does not take too long in this league for a dip to become a slump to become a slide.

Millwall have had a great week. Two good wins has them firing back up the table and back within glancing distance of the play-offs. You never know where a few wins on the bounce can take you in the Championship, but I think they will draw here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough, Saturday 3pm

There may well be problems looming on the horizon for Bristol City, so all Nigel Pearson and his squad can keep doing is pick up points and focus on matters on the pitch.

Middlesbrough head into the weekend in the top six, with real belief they can keep going under Chris Wilder. They were excellent against Derby last Saturday, and I expect them to claim another victory at Ashton Gate.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Peterborough, Saturday 3pm

Derby will have been delighted to see Peterborough and Reading play out a goalless draw in midweek, as it keeps them within striking distance of both. A win here for the Rams would see them climb above the Posh and into 22nd, which would be another remarkable feat.

Peterborough were the better side in midweek, and you could see how frustrated Darren Ferguson was after the game over their failure to win. They cannot score goals right now, and that will be their undoing. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Luton's good form came to an end with a bump last weekend as they fell to a poor defeat at Birmingham. It would have felt like an opportunity missed for Nathan Jones to really get his side in amongst the jostling positions for the play-offs.

It's a defeat and a draw for Steve Bruce now, and no goals yet. They still look a side without any real attacking creativity, and that is something he needs to sort out. I fancy West Brom to score, but I also think they might lose.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Cardiff vs Blackpool: 1-1

Coventry vs Barnsley: 1-0

Preston vs Reading: 1-0

QPR vs Hull: 1-1

Sheffield United vs Swansea: 2-1

Stoke vs Birmingham: 2-2