Phil Foden: Manchester City aware of altercation at the Kell Brook vs Amir Khan fight

Manchester City say they are "shocked and appalled" by alleged abuse towards Phil Foden and his family after an altercation at the fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan in Manchester.

Video footage, widely circulating on social media, shows Foden reacting to a fight that broke out in one of the corridors of the Arena, which was hosting Kell Brook's victory over Amir Khan.

The fight involves members of Foden's family, who City say had been "harassed and abused".

Greater Manchester Police say they are yet to receive any reports of this incident.

City have told Sky Sports News in a statement: "The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused.

"We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil's family members.

"We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need."

Foden was at the boxing following Manchester City's 3-2 home defeat to Tottenham where the England international played the full 90 minutes.