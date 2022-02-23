Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not change approach to beat Bodo/Glimt in Europa Conference League

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not change his philosophy as they look to overturn a 3-1 deficit against Bodo/Glimt to progress in the Europa Conference League.

Celtic head to Norway for the second leg of their play-off on Thursday as they look to inflict Bodo's first defeat at the Aspmyra Stadium since the start of July.

Postecoglou insists it would be more dangerous to change their approach as they look to reach the last 16 of the competition.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not change approach for their return game against Bodo/Glimt as they look to overturn a 3-1 deficit.

"What we know is we need goals and that's what we do every week. It would be a bigger challenge for us if we had to change our approach and become more expansive and more aggressive," he said.

"We've just got to go out there and try and do what we do every week when we play and that is being aggressive, dominate the game, create chances and score gaols. Our approach will be exactly the same."

Image: Celtic fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Bodo/Glimt

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a hat-trick on Sunday as Celtic came from behind to beat Dundee and extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to three points.

But Postecoglou will not be relying on just one player against the Norwegian champions.

"Our approach has always been that we get goals from multiple avenues," said the Australian.

"Giakoumakis scored three goals, but for the whole season our goals have been shared around. That's going to be the key, it's not just about one person."

Bodo is based within the Arctic Circle with freezing conditions and high winds forecast ahead of the match.

Celtic train in Glasgow ahead of travelling rather than on the artificial surface - Roma took the same approach earlier in the season and fell to a 6-1 defeat.

"In Scotland we have exposure to artificial pitches, we've already played two matches on them this season so there's not a great deal to be gained, " said Postecoglou.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee

"If you're expecting after one session you're going to find some miracle on an artificial pitch that's going to win you the game then you fall into the wrong trap.

"The best approach is to make sure your players are always prepared to deal with whatever challenges there are. Us flying there and having one session on their pitch is going to make absolutely no difference."