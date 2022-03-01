Whippe, 54, pleaded guilty to two offences of "sending a grossly offensive message"; Ferdinand did not attend the sentencing at St Albans Magistrates Court

Rio Ferdinand: Man given suspended sentence after online abuse of former Man Utd defender following Euro 2020 final

A man has been given a suspended sentence after sending online abuse to Rio Ferdinand following the Euro 2020 final.

Robert Whippe, 54, pleaded guilty to two offences of "sending a grossly offensive message" at an earlier hearing. He was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

The messages, which included emojis of a racist nature, were posted in the aftermath of England's defeat to Italy last July in the final of Euro 2020. Ferdinand had been working as a pundit at the game.

Whippe was interviewed by Hertfordshire Police under caution and admitted posting the two tweets but denied any racist intent and claimed the emojis were chosen at random. The court also heard how during an interview with a probation officer, Whippe initially claimed he had used the emojis accidentally but did a "U-turn" and accepted that was not true, telling the officer: "I feel awful about what I have done."

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram told Whippe his claims were "nonsense". He said: "Everyone is entitled to disagree and respectfully disagree with the views of those who are put in those positions. But what you did was not only

disagreed but you used racist language, racist language through those symbols and emojis.

"In interview you said it was a joke, you didn't realise it was racist - nonsense. Of course you realised it was racist. Those two symbols are often used by those who want to express racist views towards black people and that's what you did."

Ferdinand did not attend the sentencing at St Albans Magistrates Court, but said in a written statement that he found the emojis "grossly offensive, deeply upsetting and driven by hostility over the colour of my skin".

He continued: "This person is clearly being racist. It's upsetting that I have to see this and my children have to see this. It's disgusting that people feel they can do this."

The Crown Prosecution service thanked Ferdinand for his assistance during the inquiry.

Matthew Gauntlett of the CPS said: "Whippe committed a racist attack on Rio Ferdinand as he was giving his expert opinion and commentary on the Euro 2020 final. It was completely unwarranted and part of a disease in football that the CPS is playing its part to eradicate. I would like to thank Rio Ferdinand for his cooperation and support for this prosecution in what must have been a distressing time for him."

Douglas Mackay of the CPS said: "Hate crime has no place within society let alone sport. Recently we have seen an increase of reports in racist abuse online and in stadiums in football matches and we are determined to play our part in cutting this out.

"If you see, read, or hear of any offensive racist and homophobic language, please report it to the police who will investigate. And if our legal tests of sufficient evidence and public interest are met we will seek to serve justice through the prosecution of these horrendous actions."

