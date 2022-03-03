FA Cup quarter-final draw: Middlesbrough draw Chelsea; Southampton to host Manchester City

Middlesbrough will host Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Southampton will entertain Manchester City and Liverpool will travel to face Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield.

Crystal Palace will play Everton or Boreham Wood in the other tie.

In terms of Fifth Round action, Everton host National League Boreham Wood later on Thursday, while Championship pair Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town play each other on Monday.

More to follow...

FA Cup quarter-final draw in full

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Everton/Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest/Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool.