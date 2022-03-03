Ukraine ask for Scotland World Cup play-off postponement amid invasion by Russia

Ukraine have asked FIFA and UEFA to postpone their upcoming World Cup play-off games with Scotland.

Their play-off semi-final game was due to be played at Hampden Park on March 24, with the winner going on to face Austria or Wales in Cardiff for a place in this year's World Cup in Qatar.

But now Ukraine have asked both international tournament bodies to postpone the fixture, owing to the ongoing invasion of the country by the Russian military.

Russia had been due to face Poland in their semi-final, but have been thrown out of the tournament by FIFA as a sanction for the invasion.

Prior to Ukraine's request, Scotland international Adam Armstrong spoke about the emotion of playing in the play-off semi-final but admitted his job was to win the game.

The 29-year-old Southampton midfielder told Sky Sports News: "It's a unique situation, heavily emotionally-fuelled of course, very difficult but also I'd like to stress it's a football game. People especially the players will be focused on the football when the game kicks off."

Armstrong, who was expected to be included in Steve Clarke's squad for the match, added: "It's a difficult situation for everyone involved. My thoughts go out to the people in Ukraine at the moment. Football takes a back seat."

Shevchenko's message to Russia: You can stop this war

Former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko said football "doesn't exist" for him amid the current invasion while speaking to Sky Sports News.

Shevchenko's family have refused to leave Ukraine and the 45-year-old has remained in London during the conflict to help lead the appeal to get humanitarian aid to his country.

"Football doesn't exist for me any more," Shevchenko said.

"I don't think about it. It's not the time for that. I'm not watching anything, any sport, anything.

"All my concentration, when I wake up, I think about how I can help my country, what I can do. I've started to call my parents, my friends, get updates on what's going on in Ukraine.

"For me, this is my field, this is my concentration now."