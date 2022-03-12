EFL highlights and round-up: Fulham held, Bournemouth win

Harry Wilson missed a chance to extend Fulham's four-game winning streak as the Sky Bet Championship leaders had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw against gutsy Barnsley at Oakwell.

Wilson had fired an 86th-minute leveller for the Cottagers after the relegation-threatened Tykes grabbed a 44th-minute lead through a Carlton Morris penalty.

But Marco Silva's men were still left to rue a late opportunity when Wilson met Fabio Carvalho's cross with a back-post header that flashed agonisingly wide of target.

Goals from Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe saw Bournemouth end a run of two games without a win and clamber back to second place with a 2-0 victory over Derby.

Solanke's effort in first-half injury time sent the Cherries on their way and Lowe prodded home the second in injury time after Solanke's initial effort had been saved.

Blackburn blew their chance to put pressure on the automatic promotion places as Andreas Weimann grabbed a dramatic injury-time winner for Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Rovers striker Bradley Dack was denied a fairytale return after a year out with a knee injury as he saw his second-half penalty saved by Robins keeper Daniel Bentley.

And Tony Mowbray's men were punished when Weimann fired home from a Joe Williams corner to snap the Robins' run of three straight defeats in style.

Callum O'Hare scored twice as Coventry shrugged off two consecutive defeats with a thumping 4-1 win over in-form Sheffield United, who fell to their second defeat in 13 games.

Sander Berge put the Blades in front after 16 minutes but Mark Robins' men responded in style with Viktor Gyokeres slotting an equaliser four minutes later.

O'Hare netted his first after 52 minutes to give the Sky Blues the lead then added his second seven minutes later before Matthew Godden rounded off a superb home performance just past the hour mark.

Keinan Davis opened the scoring after just 17 seconds to set Nottingham Forest up for a crushing 4-0 win over struggling Reading.

Davis converted a Djed Spence cross almost immediately and added his second after 62 minutes before further strikes from Ryan Yates and Sam Surridge.

Jonson Clarke-Harris scored a last-minute penalty to earn bottom club Peterborough a point in a 2-2 draw with Stoke.

Clarke-Harris had swiftly cancelled out Jacob Brown's 28th-minute opener but the Potters looked to have sealed the points when Lewis Baker converted a penalty of his own in the 84th minute.

Millwall and Middlesbrough battled out an entertaining goalless draw at the Den, James Tavernier hitting the bar with a free-kick for Boro before Murray Wallace also struck the woodwork for the hosts.

Gary Madine's fourth-minute header earned Blackpool their third straight win with a 1-0 success against Swansea, while the games between Cardiff and Preston, and Birmingham and Hull, finished goalless.

Sky Bet League One

MK Dons fought back to grab a late equaliser in their Sky Bet League One clash with promotion rivals Wigan as both sides missed the chance to close up on leaders Rotherham.

With the Millers being held to a goalless draw at Wycombe, extending a winless run to three league games, there was an opportunity to apply some more pressure in the fight for the top two places.

Wigan looked to be on course for a crucial win when midfielder Tom Naylor broke the deadlock just before the hour with a long-range strike.

MK Dons, though, hauled themselves level when Harry Darling headed in from a corner with just two minutes left to extend their unbeaten streak to 11 games.

Rotherham remain four points clear but have played fewer matches than both the sides below them.

A late penalty from Cameron Brannagan gave fourth-placed Oxford a 2-1 win at Shrewsbury.

Matt Taylor had given the visitors an early lead, but Ryan Bowman struck an equaliser for the Shrews on the hour before Brannagan wrapped things up from the spot with just eight minutes left.

Sunderland struck twice in the last six minutes to beat bottom club Crewe 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Just as it looked like the Railwaymen were going to hold out, Dan Neil finally made the breakthrough and Patrick Roberts secured the points with a minute to go.

Plymouth kept themselves in the top six with a 1-0 win at Bolton following a header from defender Macaulay Gillesphey shortly before half-time.

Saido Berahino scored his first hat-trick since January 2015 as Sheffield Wednesday thrashed Cambridge 6-0 to also remain in the play-off shake-up.

An early own goal from U's defender Lloyd Jones sent the Owls on their way, with captain Barry Bannan doubling the lead inside 10 minutes.

Berahino then struck twice shortly before the break, with George Byers adding a fifth soon after the restart.

Former West Brom and Stoke frontman Berahino completed his treble in the 54th minute, slotting in off the post.

Ipswich and Portsmouth both missed the chance to make up ground on the top six after a goalless draw at Portman Road.

At the other end of the table, an early goal from Charlie Kelman after just 56 seconds proved enough to give Gillingham a crucial 1-0 win at relegation rivals Doncaster.

Strugglers AFC Wimbledon suffered a 2-0 home defeat by Lincoln, who finished with 10-men.

Lewis Fiorini fired the Imps ahead shortly before half-time.

The visitors, though, saw midfielder Brooke Norton-Cuffy shown a straight red card following an altercation with Dons defender Lee Brown in the 66th minute.

Substitute Teddy Bishop added a second for Lincoln with six minutes left.

Morecambe's struggles continue after a 3-1 home defeat by Cheltenham.

Liam Sercombe and Callum Wright struck either side of the break for the visitors.

Although Greg Leigh pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute, Alfie May struck a late third to leave Morecambe in deep trouble.

Burton stunned Fleetwood with two goals in the last six minutes as they came from behind to win 3-2 at the Pirelli Stadium.

An own goal from Brewers defender Deji Oshilaja gave Fleetwood the lead midway through the first half and substitute Daniel Butterworth added a second in the 57th minute.

Former Everton forward Oumar Niasse reduced the deficit just after the hour, with Louis Moult equalising in the 84th minute.

Veteran Niasse had the final say when he slotted home his second in stoppage time.

Accrington came from behind to beat Charlton 2-1 at the Wham Stadium.

Jayden Stockley gave the Addicks the lead from an 18th-minute penalty, but Rosaire Longelo soon headed Stanley level.

Accrington then swiftly turned the game around as Tommy Leigh slotted home in the 32nd minute.

Midfielder Leigh, though, was sent off in the 63rd minute following a clash with Charlton's Sean Clare.

Sky Bet League Two

Mark Hughes collected his first victory as Bradford boss in a 2-0 win at 10-man league leaders Forest Green.

Callum Cooke drilled in his third goal of the season from the edge of the box in the 64th minute, before Rovers defender Udoka Godwin-Malife picked up a second yellow card with 13 minutes to play.

And the hosts' misery was complete when striker Andy Cook raced in on goal to slot his 11th of the campaign into an empty net after Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee had gone upfield for a 95th-minute corner.

Second-placed Northampton were beaten 2-1 by Carlisle, as they remain eight points behind Forest Green. It was a fourth win in a row for Carlisle.

Newport climbed into third with a 2-0 win at Stevenage. Rob Street and Ryan Haynes got the goals.

Exeter are in fifth after a goalless draw with Salford, and Swindon are sixth after beating Oldham 1-0.

Sutton United dropped to seventh after losing 1-0 at Walsall.

Elsewhere, bottom-club Scunthorpe fell to another defeat, losing 3-1 at home to Colchester.

Port Vale thumped Crawley 4-1.

Hartlepool and Leyton Orient drew 0-0, as did Rochdale and Barrow.