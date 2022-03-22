The Great Debate will feature a special programme focusing on racism in sport; Here at Sky, we are really keen to hear from viewers who have had real life experiences – has a racist incident put you off attending or participating in a game?

The Great Debate: Racism in Sport - is it here to stay?

What can sporting clubs do to stop fan and online abuse? What impact does it have and can tech companies help stamp it out? Is racism in sport a reflection of society as a whole?

Sky is looking for people to take part in a new series of weekly discussion programme, The Great Debate.

We will be joined by some of the biggest names to tackle the issues dominating the week's news agenda - and we want your questions and comments.

The Great Debate will feature topics that put viewers at the heart of the debate on issues they care about, whether that be the environment, the economy, immigration, or something else.

Every Monday evening, Sky presenter Trevor Phillips will address a different single topic with a panel of news-makers, opinion-formers and experts to get a deeper understanding of the most important subject of the week.

At a time when sound bites rule and the frenzy of social media drives the news cycle forward at dizzying speed, it's more important than ever to examine the issues that are shaping our world in depth and in detail.

But it's your questions that matter. The Great Debate will put the audience at the heart of the show - and in this second series, the question of racism in sport is on the agenda.

This edition will be recorded this Thursday 24 March and be aired on Monday 28 March.

So we are asking you to be a part of the virtual audience. Maybe you have a question for the panel or an experience you would like to share.

We want to hear what you think are the most pressing issues in the news agenda, your questions, your experiences, and your solutions.

To register your interest and share your story, please email TheGreatDebate@sky.uk and remember to include your full name, contact number and location.

The Great Debate is being broadcast simultaneously on Sky News and Sky Showcase every Monday at 9pm.

Hate won't win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.