Five case studies that highlight how the work of charities can make a difference by supporting mental wellbeing and reducing crime and anti-social behaviour

Open Goal campaign launched by Sport for Development Coalition to mark International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

The Sport for Development Coalition is marking the UN-backed International Day of Sport for Development and Peace by launching the #OpenGoal campaign.

The coalition of over 230 charities aims to highlight how sport and physical activity can contribute to a fairer, more equitable and sustainable future.

They argue that their work can help to save public money by supporting mental wellbeing and reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.

And they have the stories and the statistics to prove it.

Case study: Kassia

Kassia is a 17-year-old coach at Empire Fighting Chance in Bristol, referred to the charity whilst at school after attending therapy.

She had always wanted to try boxing and, after some initial reticence, she "got comfortable, and realised this was the place that I wanted to be".

Image: Kassia is a 17-year-old coach at Empire Fighting Chance in Bristol

She said: "When I first came down here, I didn't have any confidence and couldn't speak to anyone. As I went through the programme, my confidence grew and I came out of that dark place. Eventually it came to the time when I was trying to find a job.

"I had refused to hide the fact that I was autistic and I found that every job I went for and mentioned it, I never got the job. Eventually I was speaking about wanting to start the apprenticeship. They sorted it out for me and it turned out that this was where I needed to be after all."

Looking back over her pathway, Kassia reflected: "I've never felt like I'm here so they can 'fix me' and make me 'better'…. it's always been about helping me to manage so I can be in the best place that I can be."

Kassia was adamant that it was this 'lived experience' and strong empathy for young people in situations similar to what she had faced, which helped her coaching journey.

Find out more about Empire Fighting Chance

Improved health and wellbeing ISSUE: According to the UK Household longitudinal study, the prevalence of mental health problems increased from 24.3% in 2019 to 37.8% in April 2020 and remained elevated in both May and June 2020.



COALITION RESPONSE: Participants on StreetGames’ Doorstep Sport programme with greatest increase in wellbeing saw 11% of participants with high wellbeing at the start of the project increase to 74% at follow-up. The impact of Dame Kelly Holmes Trust sport-based mentoring programme saw an overall increase of 7.5% in mental wellbeing across all programmes.

Case study: Tristan

Tristan is a 17-year -old former Football Beyond Borders participant who comes from Salford. He currently attends college as well as working with Football Beyond Borders on projects and in schools across Manchester.

Tristan was introduced to the charity through school. Initially when joining he was very talkative and therefore sometimes disruptive, although he was not confident especially outside of his comfort zone. This is something he always wanted to improve so he could achieve more academically and move into employment.

During his time on the programme, he realised that Football Beyond Borders gave him a sense of belonging and the motivation to strive to be a better young adult and role model to other young people around him.

Image: Tristan is a 17-year -old former Football Beyond Borders participant from Salford

He said: "Since the start of my journey with Football Beyond Borders my confidence has flourished and now I can enjoy doing things outside my comfort zone. Football Beyond Borders has helped shape me into the young adult I am today."

When Tristan left school, he wanted to work with Football Beyond Borders not only to experience what the charity is like outside of the classroom but also to help young adults who are in a similar situation to what he once was.

Tristan remains determined to "help young people take the same steps as me, not only to improve their grades but also to improve them as young individuals".

Find out more about Football Beyond Borders

Closing the education gap ISSUE: According to Coalition member Youth Sport Trust, almost three quarters (73%) of school leaders reported children returning to school with poor levels of physical fitness, following Covid-19 restrictions. 3.8 million children do less than the Chief Medical Officer’s recommended 60 minutes per day of physical activity.



COALITION RESPONSE: Youth Sport Trust reported that 73% of young people across all their programmes said being involved had increased their levels of physical activity. 85% of young people reported an improvement in their communication skills. 90% of young people said their teamworking skills had improved.

Case study: Shakira

Shakira is 16 and comes from Musselburgh. She recently took part in the Street League East Lothian programme in the Edinburgh region. During the Covid-19 lockdowns, she felt she wasn't achieving anything at school while stuck at home so decided to leave but her confidence was low and she struggled to speak in group situations.

She found out about the national sport for employability charity Street League and decided to join so she could keep fit whilst looking for a job or college course to help her move towards her goals of working in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Street League helped her secure a place to study Electrical Engineering at Edinburgh College and begin her journey towards her dream career.

Image: Shakira, 16, took part in the Street League East Lothian programme

Shakira is now encouraging other young people facing difficult situations to get involved with Street League, and other Coalition member organisations, who can help to build their confidence, resilience and offer structured support into education, employment or training.

"My advice for other young people in my area is to trust the process," she says. "Respect the staff and other young people around you and you will get all the help you need."

Find out more about Street League

Increased employability ISSUE: At the end of July 2021 there were 243,000 fewer young people in employment compared to March 2020, with 12.9% of young people aged 16 to 24 unemployed. In April 2021, the number of young people out of work for six months or more had risen by 50%.



COALITION RESPONSE: Analysis of seven sport-based employability programmes across the Coalition showed that 59% of the more than 8,500 participants progressed into education, training or employment opportunities over a 12-month period. Of these participants, 35% were from ethnically diverse backgrounds and 59% were from the 30% most deprived areas of England.

Case study: Kameron

Kameron, 22, is a coach for Inpower Academy in Wolverhampton which uses martial arts to engage children who are at risk of entering, or already involved with, the Criminal Justice System.

He works in local schools with young people who, just like him, need support and mentoring at a crucial stage in their lives.

"I was a bad kid, if I'm honest," he admits. "I wasn't doing too well at school. I was smoking a lot, hanging around on the streets and getting into a bit of trouble."

Image: Kameron, 22, is a coach for Inpower Academy in Wolverhampton

Aged 12 he lost his older brother in a car crash. "It affected me mentally. It put a strain on the whole family. We drifted apart. I always thought I was alone."

Joining the InPower Academy changed everything.

"I started going to mixed martial arts sessions every week, cut down on smoking and being on the streets. I had something to look forward to every single day. My motivation just kept on growing. I stated attending more and more sessions and brought people along with me."

Having achieved his coaching qualifications, he now helps other young people going through similar experiences to his own.

"I'm excited to wake up for work and start my sessions. I'm excited to work with the young people day to day. It's a completely different lifestyle that I live - and I love. I crave it!"

InPower is supported by the Levelling the Playing Field project managed by the Alliance of Sport in Criminal Justice in partnership with the Youth Justice Board.

Read more about Kameron's story.

Reduced crime and anti-social behaviour ISSUE: The economic and social cost of crime in England and Wales was estimated to be £59billion in 2018.



COALITION RESPONSE: Numerous sport-based early intervention initiatives consistently report more than 70% of participants have reduced offending and anti-social behaviour.

Case study: Aoife

Aoife, 27, started working with PeacePlayers Northern Ireland in 2017 on placement as part of her degree where she was challenged to explore youth work in a new context.

She has been working as a youth worker across Northern Ireland for the past nine years and now has a BA Honours in Youth and Community Work.

As a Protestant from the Republic of Ireland with an Irish name, Aoife has been placed in various 'boxes' since moving to Northern Ireland, an experience she never faced when growing up and living in Dublin.

Image: Aoife, 27, started working with PeacePlayers Northern Ireland in 2017

As the first ever junior member of her school's Sports Committee, Aoife has always been involved in and advocated for team sports.

She uses her unique position as an outsider to the conflict in Northern Ireland, and her story of being seen as 'the other' as a tool to open up conversations and learn alongside participants, who face similar experiences growing up in a post-Troubles society.

"In my role as a coach, I have been able to journey alongside various groups of participants as they engage in sport, informal education, team-building and leadership opportunities," said Aoife. "I am passionate about using sport as a tool for peace and conflict resolution."

Find out more about Peace Players Northern Ireland