Mohamed Salah on 'sensitive' Liverpool contract talks: 'It's not the time to talk'

Mohamed Salah has told Sky Sports it is not the right time to talk about his contract situation at Liverpool with the club looking to secure a historic quadruple.

Salah, whose contract expires in June 2023, is close to agreeing a new deal with the club to keep him until the end of his career.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "happy" with the forward's contract talks which are being discussed between the "decisive parties", but speaking to Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves ahead of Sunday's crucial Premier League clash with league leaders Manchester City, which is live on Sky Sports from 4pm (kick-off 4.30pm), Salah was not giving much away about his future at Anfield.

The Egypt international described his ongoing contract talks as a "sensitive situation" but said now is not the time to be selfish and talk about his contract situation as he focuses on Liverpool's Premier League title run-in, and potentially winning four trophies come the end of the season.

When asked about what he could say about his contract situation at Liverpool, he said: "Well not much but honestly, but what I can say is there many things people don't know about it.

"I can't be selfish and talk about my situation. We are in the most important period for the team so I have to just talk about the team, focus on what is coming with the team and that is the most important thing.

"That is all I can say. Hopefully we are going to be more optimistic and see what is going to happen."

I'm happy with it because there's nothing new to say - that's good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that's all I need.

When asked if he was confident a new contract would be sorted out at Liverpool, he added: "I can't say yes, I can't say no but I have said many times before about what I want. But again, I can't go deep into my contract now because it is a really sensitive situation.

"The team need to win and I can't be just going into the news and just talking about my contract. I just focus with the team, and that is it."

Liverpool have tied down a number of senior players to new deals this season, but fans are still waiting for Salah to sign a new contract.

Despite the protracted contract talks, Salah insists the speculation will not affect his performances on the pitch.

"No, not at all," he said when asked if his performances are affected by the talk around his future at Anfield.

"I've talked with the manager from time to time and I'm very professional, I know my job very well.

"I'm almost the first one here and the last one to leave. I know what I am doing. So, I am not bothered about that. I am just focussing on the team. That is the most important thing for me.

"I'm focused to win trophies and I am giving everything to the club that I can."

Salah: Man City have an easier run-in

Image: Man City and Liverpool's remaining fixtures

Champions Manchester City host second-placed Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with pep Guardiola's side holding a slender one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds, who are on a run of 10 consecutive Premier League wins, have chipped away at the points deficit between them and City this year, slashing what looked like an unsurmountable14-point lead to just one point, and victory on Sunday would send Jurgen Klopp's side to the league summit.

However, despite Liverpool's recent momentum, Salah thinks City still hold the advantage, especially with Sunday's game at the Etihad and also an easier run-in on paper.

"They are a point ahead and play at home," he said. "I think that gives them more of an advantage.

"However, we are experienced players now and we've played together for four or five years. We know how to play big games.

"Hopefully we will win the next game but if you ask me about advantage, they have more of an advantage because they are a point ahead and are at home.

He added: "The most important thing for us is not to lose the game, but if we lose the gap is going to be bigger.

"The manager talked to us today and just said enjoy the moment and just go for it."

Everyone is excited about the game. It’s two teams who are really strong. We both want to win the Premier League so it is going to be fun.

Salah on recent goal drought: 'The team has to win first' Mohamed Salah on his run of five games without a goal for club and country:



“I always look at this like the team has to win first then if you score it is going to be nicer, but if not, that doesn’t matter. The team has to win first and that is the most important thing because to win trophies the team has to win.



“For me, it doesn’t matter. If I can score that’d be nice but if not, it doesn’t matter really."



When asked if he is bothered by his lack of goals in recent games, he added: “Zero. I don’t mind. I know I am going to score anyway. I’m still top scorer in the Premier League.



“The goals are going to come but the most important thing is the team winning. With the team winning, we just carry on.



“We need to win the Premier League and the Champions League. That is the biggest target for us as players and as a team. The rest will follow.”

Salah on Liverpool's quadruple bid: 'We are really close'

Liverpool's quest for a historic quadruple continues at City on Sunday as Klopp's side look to take a significant step towards reclaiming the Premier League title.

They already have the League Cup in the bag, while they put one foot in the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-1 win at Benfica in the first leg of their last-eight clash.

Then there's the exciting prospect of another game with Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 16, and Salah thinks Liverpool are very close to doing something special this season.

"We wish we can do four," he said.

"We've never done four before. This season we are really close and we are in top form.

"We've won the last 10 games in the Premier League so we are in a good way, and hopefully we can win the next game.

"We look at this situation now and we just have to enjoy it. We can't be in this situation and feel pressure. We just have to enjoy it and go for everything."

When asked if he's dared to think what it would be like to win four trophies, he added: "I have already visualised it so it would be a lovely feeling. Hopefully we can win four and have some fun times in the city."

