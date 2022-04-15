EFL goals and round-up: Luton Town win; Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United beaten; Scunthorpe relegated

Luton boosted their promotion hopes as they leapfrogged fellow hopefuls Nottingham Forest after a 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road.

Kal Naismith scored from the spot eight minutes before the break after Jack Colback's handball in the area, and the Hatters held on despite Sonny Bradley's 77th-minute dismissal.

Forest's defeat handed Fulham the opportunity to seal their return to the Premier League with victory over Derby in the late kick-off.

Bournemouth gave further hope to the chasing pack after failing to win for a fourth successive match with a 0-0 draw at home to Middlesbrough.

Scott Parker's side failed to break down play-off chasing Boro and were just five points clear of third-placed Huddersfield ahead of their late kick-off against QPR.

Sheffield United's play-off hopes were dealt a blow after a shock home defeat to Reading, who gave a major boost to their survival chances.

Lucas Joao put Reading into a shock lead after 17 minutes but the Blades appeared to have snatched a late point through Iliman Ndiaye in the 90th minute.

Tom McIntyre went down the other end and earned Reading a vital win to move them nine points clear of danger.

Blackburn failed to capitalise on the Blades' slip up after losing at relegation battlers Peterborough.

Rovers were reduced to 10 men when Tayo Edun received his second yellow card after 41 minutes.

Ben Brereton-Diaz hammered the 10 men ahead after 77 minutes but Sammie Szmodics levelled six minutes later.

Jack Marriot scored the winner three minutes from time but Posh remain nine points adrift of safety.

Coventry kept alive their play-off hopes after coming from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at Birmingham.

Kristian Pedersen headed in from a corner after 12 minutes and Gary Gardner made it 2-0 six minutes before the break.

But Mark Robins' men were soon back on level terms as Ben Sheaf struck twice before half-time.

And the Sky Blues completed their comeback when Michael Rose headed in after 71 minutes, before Callum O'Hare grabbed a late fourth.

Barnsley are 10 points adrift of safety after a 1-1 draw at Swansea.

Claudio Gomes gave Barnsley a 54th-minute lead but it lasted only 10 minutes before Olivier Ntcham equalised.

Hull secured a 2-1 win over Cardiff.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh put Hull ahead after eight minutes and Lewis Coyle swept in a left-footed effort to double the lead three minutes later. Aden Flint pulled one back nine minutes from time.

West Brom snatched an added-time winner to beat Blackpool 2-1.

The Baggies were ahead three minutes before the break through Andy Carroll but Blackpool, now winless in five, hit back to level through Marvin Ekpiteta.

Karlan Grant struck three minutes into stoppage time to keep the Baggies' unlikely play-off charge alive.

Preston and Millwall also drew 1-1 while Jay Dasilva's 84th-minute winner gave Bristol City a 1-0 win at Stoke.

Sky Bet League One

Sunderland secured another late victory, edging out Shrewsbury with a stoppage-time Nathan Broadhead winner to improve their hopes of reaching the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

A fifth win in six matches means Alex Neil's men have now picked up 20 points from the last 24 available.

Elliot Embleton's well-struck left-foot shot gave the Black Cats the lead in the fourth minute, after Broadhead's free-kick had rebounded to him off the wall.

Broadhead blasted home a second in the 13th minute after goalkeeper Marko Marosi could only parry Dennis Cirkin's shot.

Josh Vela gave the visitors hope five minutes into the second half with a tidy low finish and eight minutes later former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan levelled the scores, firing in after a corner had been half-cleared.

However, Broadhead's second of the game in added time sealed a 3-2 success and enabled Neil's team to remain sixth with a third consecutive win achieved in the closing stages.

Garath McCleary's double enabled Wycombe to climb above Sunderland and into fifth as he struck both goals in a 2-0 win over fourth-placed Plymouth at Adams Park.

McCleary opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a powerful right-foot finish and he doubled the lead 17 minutes later after good work down the left by Brandon Hanlan.

A blistering start from Oxford helped them put a damaging run of three successive losses behind them with a 3-2 victory at Fleetwood.

Nathan Holland, Cameron Brannagan and Billy Bodin scored to put Karl Robinson's team 3-0 ahead inside 16 minutes.

Ellis Harrison pulled a goal back with a 39th-minute penalty and Cian Hayes (53) reduced the deficit further, but Oxford held on for a win which means the Cod Army drop into the bottom four.

Morecambe climbed out of the relegation zone at the expense of their Lancashire rivals thanks to a 3-2 victory at Charlton.

Cole Stockton (26) and Arthur Gnahoua (43 and 59) got the goals which lifted Derek Adams' team to 19th. Jayden Stockley (53) and Chuks Aneke (81) replied for the home side.

Relegation-threatened AFC Wimbledon led through Sam Cosgrove's 19th-minute goal at relegated Crewe but Mikael Mandron and Chris Long turned things around in the space of two second-half minutes before Bassala Sambou sealed a 3-1 win in added time - only the Railwaymen's seventh win of the campaign.

Fellow strugglers Gillingham twice led at Cheltenham through Vadaine Oliver and Ben Reeves goals but Callum Wright and Kion Etete ensured it finished 2-2.

Amadou Bakayoko and Kieran Sadlier netted in Bolton's 2-1 victory at second-bottom Doncaster, for whom Ademipo Odubeko replied.

Portsmouth edged out Lincoln 3-2 in an entertaining match where all the goals came in the second half.

George Hirst's 50th-minute penalty gave Portsmouth the lead and Michael Jacobs made it 2-0 midway through the second half. Teddy Bishop and Ben House levelled things up with two goals in eight minutes, only for Ronan Curtis to win it for the hosts with an 82nd-minute effort.

The mid-table clash between Accrington and Burton finished goalless.

Sky Bet League Two

Scunthorpe's 72-year stay in the English Football League came to an end as a 3-0 defeat at Leyton Orient confirmed their relegation to the Vanarama National League.

League Two's bottom club found themselves behind inside 15 minutes when Paul Smyth opened the scoring from a tight angle.

Orient made it 2-0 in the 24th minute when Theo Archibald swept the ball past Iron goalkeeper Rory Watson from the edge of the area.

Ruel Sotiriou added a third for the hosts six minutes later, heading in at the back post, and that proved enough to seal Scunthorpe's fate.

At the other end of the table, second-placed Exeter closed the gap on Forest Green to just two points after beating Colchester 2-0 in the early kick-off, with the leaders then losing 4-0 to relegation-threatened Barrow.

Exeter extended their unbeaten run to nine games thanks to goals in either half from Jack Sparkes and Offrande Zanzala.

Barrow, meanwhile, gave their survival hopes a huge boost as first-half goals from Joe Grayson and John Rooney, and Matt Platt and Aaron Amadi-Holloway efforts in the second half handed them a victory which moves them three points above the drop zone.

Stevenage also secured a vital victory, with Scott Cuthbert's goal earning them a 1-0 win against Rochdale and a three-point advantage over Oldham, who lost 2-0 to Northampton to slip to 23rd.

Northampton are now up to fourth after goals from Jon Guthrie and Louis Appere either side of half-time. Oldham were reduced to 10 men late on when Carl Piergianni was sent off.

Bristol Rovers beat Salford 1-0 thanks to Elliot Anderson's 75th-minute effort to climb to fifth, while third-placed Port Vale saw off Hartlepool 1-0 thanks to Connor Hall's second-half header.

Play-off chasing Swindon beat Harrogate 4-1, with Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry and Josh Davison each scoring twice before Luke Armstrong got a late consolation for the hosts.

Sutton moved into the top seven with a 3-2 win at play-off rivals Mansfield, with Omar Bugiel, David Ajiboye and Richie Bennett all on the scoresheet and Town getting their goals through a Ben Goodliffe own goal and Matty Longstaff's late effort.

Fellow play-off hopefuls Newport were beaten 2-1 at home to Crawley, with Ashley Nadesan and Ludwig Francillette scoring for the visitors before James Waite pulled a goal back in the second half.

Ten-man Bradford were held to a 1-1 draw late on after playing for more than 60 minutes with 10 men, as Callum McManaman's 89th-minute goal for Tranmere cancelled out Jamie Walker's first-half opener, which came nine minutes before Elliot Watt was sent off for two quickfire bookings.

Jack Earing's goal in first-half stoppage time handed Walsall a 1-0 win over Carlisle.