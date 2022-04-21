David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Huddersfield vs Barnsley, Friday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Huddersfield are as good as in the play-offs now. What a season it has been for them under Carlos Corberan - I can't speak highly enough of what they've done.

Barnsley, meanwhile, are on the cusp of the drop. It will happen sooner or later, it's just about whether they can avoid it happening on Friday night. I don't think they can in truth.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Blackpool, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

One more win should be enough to guarantee Luton's spot in the play-offs, and what an achievement that would be for Nathan Jones and his side. They will want to keep this momentum going.

Blackpool will also want to finish the season on a high, and they are going about it the right way as they showed against Birmingham last week. They will have a good go at the Hatters, and I fancy a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Millwall, Saturday 3pm

It has turned into another really bad season for Birmingham. Were it not for points deductions for others they would be in a really bad spot, and that drubbing at Blackpool last weekend was an absolute shambles.

Millwall will be desperate to capitalise. Their play-off dream is alive and kicking but it may take three wins from three to get there. This is must-win, and they should get all three points.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Fulham, Saturday 3pm

This game has a slightly different feel to it now that Fulham have sorted out promotion. They will still want to go for the title, and with Aleksandar Mitrovic still chasing all kinds of records I can't see them taking their foot off the gas yet.

Bournemouth will hope they have taken their eyes off the ball. Their games in hand mean they are well in control of second spot, but will still be nervy until they get over the line. If Fulham turn up and play with the freedom of a promoted side, they could claim all three points.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Peterborough vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

Peterborough have kept alive their survival hopes with back-to-back wins, but it will still be a big ask to stay up, considering they need to win all three of their games and hope Reading totally collapse above them.

They are also up against a Nottingham Forest side that are bang on it right now. They took West Brom apart on Monday night, and should have too much for the Posh.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Blackburn, Monday 7.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This season is probably not ending how Ryan Lowe would have hoped for Preston. But they are comfortable enough and he'll want to end it with a bit of success so they have something to build on going into next.

Blackburn's hopes of the play-offs are petering out fast. It has been a nightmare 2022 for them and it's hard to see them winning their final three games to give them any kind of chance of hauling their way back into the top six. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Derby vs Bristol City: 1-2

Hull vs Reading: 2-2

Sheffield United vs Cardiff: 2-1

Stoke vs QPR: 1-0

Swansea vs Middlesbrough: 2-1

West Brom vs Coventry: 1-2