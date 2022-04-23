Oldham's match with Salford City suspended as fans protest on the Boundary Park pitch

Oldham Athletic's match with Salford City has been suspended in the 80th minute after home fans ran onto the pitch to protest.

The Latics were trailing 2-1 when the game stopped, with the club 10 minutes away from relegation from the EFL.

Barrow and Stevenage both won, meaning an Oldham loss would confirm their relegation to the National League and end their 115-year stay in the EFL.

Supporters who invaded the pitch held a banner which displayed a message to owner Abdallah Lemsagam, which read: "Get out of our club."

More to follow...

This is a breaking story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

