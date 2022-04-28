Mino Raiola, football agent to Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, 'critically ill' in hospital

A tweet from super-agent Mino Raiola's account on Thursday read: "Current health status for the ones wondering: p****d off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate."

Football super-agent Mino Raiola, who looks after players such as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is 'critically ill' in a Milan hospital.

Raiola was hospitalised on Thursday and widespread reports in Italy claimed he had died, but Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Intensive Care Unit at San Raffaele Hospital, told Italian news agency ANSA: "I am outraged by phone calls from so-called journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting."

The Italian, who also manages the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti and Matthijs de Ligt, has been behind some of football's biggest transfers in recent years, including Pogba's return to Manchester United in 2016 for a then world-record £93m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol has the latest information on football super-agent Mino Raiola's admission to hospital.

A tweet from Raiola's account on Thursday read: "Current health status for the ones wondering: p****d off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate."

Raiola has been dealing with an unspecified illness for some time and back in January his entourage tweeted he was taken to the San Raffaele for what were described as routine checks.