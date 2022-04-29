West Ham identify two offenders after alleged attack on German commentators in Europa League semi-final

It is claimed that German journalists Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier - who work for a station called Hessischer Rundfunk - were attacked while they were on air; the reported incident took place in the first half; West Ham have vowed to hand out lifetime fan bans after the incident

West Ham have confirmed two offenders have been indentified after an alleged attack on two German commentators during Thursday night's Europa League semi-final first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Responding to the incident on Friday during a press conference, Hammers boss Moyes described the situation as "not good". "I'm disappointed," said the Scot. "But the club have acted on it right away. It's not good."

The reported incident is believed to have taken place after Michail Antonio had equalised for the home side in the 21st minute. West Ham say any fan identified will be given an indefinite ban.

Broadcaster Hofmeister tweeted on Thursday night: "We are doing okay. Best wishes to all West Ham supporters who love football and respect their opponents."

A West Ham spokesperson said: "Following a thorough internal investigation since the full-time whistle last night, West Ham United can confirm two offenders have been identified. As well as continuing our own investigation, in line with our zero-tolerance approach, the offenders' details have also been passed on to the police, who will now conduct their own investigation.

"If the offenders are found guilty, they will be given an indefinite ban and not be permitted to enter London Stadium, nor travel with the club. Behaviour of this kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at West Ham United."

UEFA will not open any disciplinary proceedings following the alleged incident.

"The club reacted quickly and will now investigate the incident in order to identify those responsible and ban them," UEFA told German press agency DPA.

West Ham were beaten 2-1 in the first leg of the last-four clash, with Frankfurt taking a first-minute lead through Ansgar Knauff. Antonio equalised for David Moyes' side mid-way through the first half but Daichi Kamada put the German side back in front after half-time.

The Hammers were inches away from a last-gasp equaliser but Jarrod Bowen's acrobatic effort could only come off the bar - leaving Moyes' side with a deficit to overcome in next Thursday's second leg in Germany.