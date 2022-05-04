Crawley manager John Yems was suspended by his employers 10 days ago in light of what the club called "serious and credible" allegations that he used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players; Crawley, the PFA and FA are all now conducting separate investigations

Crawley Town: Three separate investigations into racism allegations ongoing at League Two club

Three separate investigations are ongoing into allegations of racism at Crawley Town.

Crawley manager John Yems was suspended by his employers 10 days ago in light of what the League Two club called "serious and credible" allegations that he used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players.

The club itself, the PFA and the FA are all now conducting separate investigations.

Image: Manager John Yems has been suspended by Crawley

Sky Sports News has been told that seven Crawley players have come forward and reported incidents to the PFA, which has offered counselling and other support to those who have raised or been affected by the allegations.

The club is holding a fans forum at the Broadfield Stadium at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening, with the club's owners, Preston Johnson and Eben Smith, both attending.

An FA spokesperson has told Sky Sports News: "We are aware of allegations made against Crawley Town Manager John Yems.

"We are treating the allegations extremely seriously and are currently conducting an investigation into them. We cannot comment further until that has concluded."