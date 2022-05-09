SFWA apologises for sexist, racist and homophobic comments at awards dinner

The SFWA has apologised for Bill Copeland's comments at the end of season awards; the after-dinner speaker included sexist, racist and homophobic content; the association says it's a "catalyst for review"

The Scottish Football Writers' Association has apologised for offensive comments made by a speaker at their awards ceremony in Glasgow.

The association released a statement in response to content from after-dinner speaker Bill Copeland at the SFWA awards in Glasgow on Sunday night.

The comments, which were homophobic, sexist and racist, resulted in some people leaving the room, including Sky Sports' Eilidh Barbour who tweeted:

"Never felt so unwelcome in the industry I work in than sitting at the Scottish Football Writers Awards. A huge reminder there is still so much to do in making our game an equal place."

A statement was released on the SFWA website on Monday.

"The Scottish Football Writers' Association apologises to anyone offended or upset by material from one of our after-dinner speakers at last night's annual awards dinner.

"We have agreed unanimously that this will act as a catalyst to review and improve the format of our future events to make it an enjoyable and inspirational event for all."

Kick It Out and Women in Football released a joint statement about Copeland's speech:

"We have been made aware of sexist, racist and homophobic remarks made at the Scottish Football Writers' Awards last night, during an after-dinner speech.

"Women face sexism and misogyny in society, and this is often exacerbated when they play a role in football and other sports - whether they're a player, a pundit or a fan. That must change. Racism and homophobia also continue to be a stain on the game, and we must continue to challenge it and eradicate it. There is no place for any form of discrimination, in sport or anywhere else.

"Events that celebrate talent in our game should be a time to focus on the positives and all the people who have played their part in pushing football forward. It should not be used as a platform to share derogatory and discriminatory comments and make groups and communities feel excluded and insulted. We expect better and we demand better.

"The fact we have been made aware by those in attendance that they felt unwelcome within the industry they work is unacceptable, and we stand with them. We acknowledge the apology issued by the Scottish Football Writers' Association and look forward to their promised review of future events. In the meantime we will be reaching out to understand the full details and offer our support to those affected."

Bill Copeland has been removed from the roster of talent agency XSP Entertainments and his profile page has been removed from their website.

Sky Sports News have contacted him for comment.