Rhian Brewster, the England U21 international, highlighted the racist abuse he received on Instagram on March 18, 2021 and South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation at the time; West Yorkshire Police have interviewed a 15-year-old under caution in relation to the abuse

Rhian Brewster: Fifteen-year-old boy questioned by police over online racist abuse of Sheffield United striekr

A 15-year-old boy has been questioned by police over online racist abuse sent to Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster.

The England U21 international highlighted the racist abuse he received on Instagram on March 18, 2021 and South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation at the time.

Their probe identified individuals outside their force area, and two cases were transferred to Staffordshire Police and West Yorkshire Police.

Sky Sports News can reveal that West Yorkshire Police have interviewed a 15-year-old under caution in relation to the abuse.

In October last year, police officers in Staffordshire spoke to a 14-year-old boy, who admitted abusing Brewster, and was referred to the Youth Offending Service.

The Youth Offending Service is run by each local authority in England and Wales and is designed to "put right the harm already done and prevent future offending".

In March 2021, Instagram said they were unable to take action against the offending users as the abuse had not been reported using their "in-app tools".

The social media company reached out to the striker's representatives to let them know how to report it officially.