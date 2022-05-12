Premier League betting: Back 66/1 Jarrod Bowen focused punt vs Manchester City - Jones Knows

Our tipster Jones Knows is backing Jarrod Bowen to cause Manchester City problems on Super Sunday and has conjured up a 66/1 shot to attack.

How did we get on last weekend?

This game has the ability to tie you in knots sometimes. Keeping a cool head when things aren't dropping your way is absolutely critical to being able to stay ahead of the bookmakers. I'm not going to lie, Leicester vs Everton and my tip of Yerry Mina to score a header tested my patience after a weekend of frustrating results.

Mina only lasted 16 minutes of the game, suffering another injury. Fine. That can happen. But for then Mason Holgate - the other Everton centre-back - top pop up and score a header at 33/1 against the Foxes was a real head wobble to take. Just two weekends to go. The aim is to finish in three figures of profit so it's big prices all the way.

P+L = +61

Man City will be asked questions by this West Ham attack in what should be a 'you attack, we attack' type of game.

Pep Guardiola's side are roaring to a Premier League title despite an injury crisis across their back four. Ruben Dias is out, Aymeric Laporte is most certainly out and Fernandinho is a doubt. And the way Chiquinho gave Oleksandr Zinchenko - a fine footballer, but not a natural defender - the run-around in the midweek win at Wolves certainly bodes well for the possibilities of Jarrod Bowen have a big say in this match.

The City defender was very lucky not to be carded for a cynical pull on the shirt of the Wolves man and Bowen has the trickery to draw a yellow from the Ukrainian. He hasn't been booked since 2020 in the Premier League so we're getting a monster price but he has been carded twice in the Champions League this season.

I'm fully expecting West Ham to score but the skinny 4/7 with Sky Bet has made me go hunting elsewhere and Bowen's goalscorer price is a beauty at 7/2. He is West Ham's top scorer this season with 16 goals (10 in the Premier League), scoring seven goals in last 13 Premier League starts since January 12 as his stock continues to rise.

Combing him to score, have two shots and for Zinchenko to be carded is the play.