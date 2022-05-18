The Scotland international did not feature in the game, having been ruled out for several months in April with a foot injury

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie accused of 'stamping' on fan during pitch invasion at Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie has been accused of "stamping" on a Nottingham Forest fan during the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday night (Credit: Reiss Beatty)

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie has been accused of "stamping" on a Nottingham Forest fan during the Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday night.

Footage emerged on Wednesday of McBurnie appearing to confront a fan on the pitch as he lay on the floor, and a Nottingham Forest fan is heard saying "the Sheffield United player just stamped on him".

It is not clear whether McBurnie connected with the supporter or not.

Sky Sports News have verified from separate sources, including an eye-witness, that the Sheffield United player involved is McBurnie.

Nottingham Forest fans invaded the pitch after their victory over Sheffield United on penalties on Tuesday, earning them a place in the Championship play-off final.

The Scotland international did not feature in the game, having been ruled out for several months in April with a foot injury.

Neither Sheffield United nor Nottingham Forest are commenting on the incident at present.